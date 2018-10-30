First Look at ‘Fuller House’ Season 4 on Netflix

Netflix has officially released fans’ first look at Fuller House season four, which could possibly be its final one for the streaming giant.

In the first photo from the new season, the Fuller House cast is shown sitting around the living room together at Christmastime.

The picture reveals that Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringa, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Adam Hagenbuch all return for the new season.

Another new photo from the series features Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller), Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), and Barber(Kimmy Gibbler) making a Charlie’s Angles pose.

No word on what the nature of the episode is that this particular photo is from, but it’s possible that it’s for a costume party of some kind.

The batch of new photos also reveal some returning Full House cast members, who have all appeared occasionally on Fuller House over the last three seasons.

John Stamos (Uncle Jesse Katsopolis), Lori Loughlin (Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis aka Aunt Becky) and Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) will all be returning for season four of Fuller House.

Additionally, TV Line reports that Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story), Maria Canals-Barrera (Cristela), Josh Peck (Grandfathered), and Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) will all guest star in the series as well.

In other Fuller House news, Netflix has also revealed that season four of the series will debut on Dec. 14, 2018.

There have been rumors that season four of Fuller House will be the show’s last, but a Netflix executive reportedly said earlier in October that “no decision has been made about the future of Fuller House.”

The show has been a huge success, rebooting the Full House franchise to stellar levels of popularity with a whole new generation of TV watchers.

Barber spoke to Backstage about the sequel series, and compared the new series to “comfort food.”

“Audiences crave the familiarity, the beloved characters, and the same family themes we had on Full House. There is comfort in nostalgia,” she explained. “Our show has always been about family and love—family that may or may not be biologically related to each other, but family that is comprised of people who unconditionally love and support one another. I think, at the core, everyone wants to be part of a family like that.”

The first three seasons of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix for fans to catch before the new season debuts in December.