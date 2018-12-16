‘Fuller House’: Kimmy Gives Birth to Stephanie’s Baby Girl in Season 4 Finale

There’s a new baby in the Fuller-Tanner-Gibbler house!

Everyone’s favorite zany best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), finally gave birth to Stephanie Tanner’s (Jodie Sweetin) baby girl with Kimmy’s brother Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) in Fuller House‘s Season 4 finale, after offering to be the couple’s surrogate back in Season 3.

The story takes us back to when Stephanie revealed in the show’s first season that she was unable to have children, despite desperately wanting to be a mother. Two seasons later, Kimmy swooped in, and the latest season took viewers on her pregnancy journey, including Stephanie struggling to relinquish control over Kimmy’s lifestyle habits.

The birth wasn’t the only milestone to occur in the finale. After years of failing to label their relationship, Jimmy proposed to Stephanie in a sweet scene in the hospital after they welcome their daughter. Stephanie happily accepts, setting the twosome up for a blossoming family next season.

Viewers will have to wait until next season for the reveal of the baby’s name, as the couple still hadn’t come up with the perfect moniker at the time of their little girl’s birth.

Despite rumors that Netflix will cancel the series before it hits Season 5, star Candace Cameron Bure has disputed the stories.

“I don’t know why or how that rumor got started,” Cameron Bure told E!. “I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make it more of it than it is. I have no doubt that we’re going to be back for Season 5.”

Working in the show’s favor is that it continues to remain massively popular and even secured its first Emmy nomination, despite ultimately losing.

A spokesperson has also denied that a decision has already been made.

“No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year,” a spokesperson told TVLine.

With the latest season of Fuller House hitting Netflix on Dec. 14, it will likely only be a couple of months at most before fans will have their answer about the show’s renewal.