'Full House' Home Back on the Market for $5.5M Ahead of 'Fuller House' Premiere on Netflix

The famous San Francisco, California home that was the living space for the Tanner family on Full House is back on the market. In 2016, the show's creator Jeff Franklin bought the home, after choosing the iconic residency over 30 years ago, remodeled it and is now looking to sell it to one lucky person or family. When he bought the five bedroom, three-and-a-half bath place, he purchased it for $4 million, and is now selling it for $5.5 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The family Franklin bought the home from painted the famous door a seafoam green, so when he moved in, he painted it back to the original ruby red color that became so iconic. Franklin said in an interview that he viewed it as a gift to the fans, so when people would drive by, it would look like the Tanner family really lives there. "It will be a lot more fun for the fans because now the house will look like the Tanners really live there," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's a gift to the fans but it's also fun for me to own it."

The home has a high level of significance to him because it represents quite a bit to Franklin. When he originally picked the home out, he said he wasn't sure what it was about that specific one, but he knew that was it. "I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes," he confessed. "For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner."

After battling with neighboring houses over remodeling the interior, he finally gave it a gorgeous and modern look and is ready to pass it on to a new family. "The home will always have tremendous emotional significance to me," he admitted. "It is a symbol of the shows I love, and the second family I have formed with the casts of Full and Fuller House. Now that Fuller House is ending, I will be putting the home back on the market. I hope to find a buyer who wants to make it a full house once again."

Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can now see what the inside of the newly remodeled home looks like. Below are photos of different rooms and designes and by clicking here, fans can see a video that gives a full tour of the home.