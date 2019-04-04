‘Full House’ Home in San Franscisco Will Be Sold in Wake of ‘Fuller House’ Cancellation

It’s hard enough letting go of the Tanners, but now the house?

Full House and Fuller House show creator Jeff Franklin will put the iconic house back on the market at the end of this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes,” he admitted to the Hollywood Reporter. “For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner.”

Franklin chose the iconic San Francisco house almost 30 years ago but in 2016 bought the five bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home for nearly $4 million. Franklin hasn’t mentioned what he’ll list the house for now.

When he lived there, the producer restored one of the iconic looks: the door. The family who sold it to him painted the front door seafoam-green but when he moved in he painted it back to red as seen on the show.

“It will be a lot more fun for the fans because now the house will look like the Tanners really live there,” he said. “It’s a gift to the fans but it’s also fun for me to own it.”

In addition, he had plans to remodel the 1883-build and its interior, but his neighbors weren’t a fan according to the San Francisco Chronicle. When he was issued a building permit in 2017, the neighborhood appealed it because the Planning Department didn’t notify them in advance like they should have.

Instead, his neighbors claimed that Franklin was simply using the home to draw attention for Fuller House, which brought hundreds of fans to the area per day. Although the show was filmed on a sound stage, they claimed he wanted to redesign the inside to depict the show, however, they were afraid it would attract even more attention from fans.

As a result, he wasn’t able to redesign the inside because the San Francisco Board of Appeals revoked his building permit due to the lack of notification.

When he decided to part ways with the home, at first, Franklin had intentions of renting it out to a local fan.

“It’s a shame to let it sit empty,” he said. “I will be renting it out, but I’m not sure yet what, where, when or how. At some point soon I will figure that out.”

However, as Fuller House comes to close after it’s fifth season in the fall of 2019, Franklin says he is ready to let it go.

“The home will always have tremendous emotional significance to me,” he said. “It is a symbol of the shows I love, and the second family I have formed with the casts of Full and Fuller House. Now that Fuller House is ending, I will be putting the home back on the market. I hope to find a buyer who wants to make it a full house once again.”

The producer already had to let go once after he was fired from the popular sitcom in March 2018. He was accused of being verbally abusive and making inappropriate statements in the writer’s room and on set.

He made the announcement while posting a picture of himself and the show’s stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

Someone else to have left the show abruptly is Lori Loughlin after her arrest to the college admissions bribery scandal.