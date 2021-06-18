✖

The Friends reunion special on HBO Max offered fans a sunny and nostalgic look behind the scenes of their favorite sitcom, and in a new video for The Late Late Show, host James Corden visited the set ahead of filming to get even more of an inside scoop. Corden, who was not a popular addition to the reunion, quizzed the group about memories from their time filming the show, and their answers proved how fond they all are of each other to this day.

When they were asked which one of the main cast members was most likely to laugh and ruin a take, the first instinct consensus was Lisa Kudrow. However, Matt LeBlanc was quick to point out that that wasn't the case, instead nominating Jennifer Aniston as the main breaker. "Hold on, I would have to say that’s a toss-up between Lisa and Jennifer," LeBlanc explains."You laughed a lot — this?" LeBlanc jokes, covering his mouth with his hands. "Watch Friends. Whenever you watch the show, Rachel does this a lot. That’s Jennifer hiding her laugh. Just so everybody knows."

The Friends reunion was full of revelations like this, including the fact that Aniston and David Schwimmer had crushes on each other early on during filming. "The first season, we- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said, to which Aniston replies, "It was reciprocated." Schwimmer goes on to say: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the series, had a funny reply to Schwimmer's answer, saying "Bull—" while fake coughing. The relationship between Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) was something fans loved, and it was also something Schwimmer and Aniston enjoyed portraying.

"We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel," Aniston said as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television,'" she adds. "Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."