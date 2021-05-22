'Friends' Fans Are Livid Over One Addition to HBO Max Reunion

After a long wait and multiple delays, Friends: The Reunion is nearly here, but some fans are furious to find out that James Corden will be its host. The trailer was released at last this week, revealing that Corden will lead the retrospective discussions. Some are rethinking their commitment to watching this special.

Corden is the musically-inclined, often over-earnest host of The Late Late Show on CBS, and some out there simply don't care for his style. They complain that Corden is everywhere nowadays — often in productions that are virtually unavoidable for them, such as the Friends reunion. Given that Corden had nothing to do with the original series, they wonder why needs to be involved in the reunion special.

On Saturday, Corden was trending on social media for a while as Friends fans fumed about his part in the reunion. This drew input from those who dislike both Friends and Corden as well, putting an even more sour spin on the story.

A few fans defended Corden online, but they were definitely in the minority. Friends: The Reunion premieres on Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max. Scroll down for a look at the backlash the backlash to Corden's casting.