‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Reveals Photo With Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and Now We Have Questions

In the midst of many reunion rumors from the cast of Friends, Courteney Cox posted a selfie with Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on Saturday night, further fueling fans’ hopes.

Friends fans have had fresh hope for a revival in recent weeks after Aniston teased the possibility in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since then, she and others involved with the show have teased the idea again, without committing to anything for certain. On Saturday night, Cox added even more fuel to the fire by posing for a selfie with her former co-stars in the midst of all the reboot talk.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two???” she wrote in the caption. “I love you girls. So much.”

“LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court,” added Kudrow in a comment.

The actresses themselves said nothing about a Friends revival, although fans flooded the comments with questions, requests and hopes. Friends fans have been begging for a reunion, a revival or a reboot for years now, but nothing concrete has ever come of it. In an age when classic sitcom revivals dominate much of the network TV schedule, Friends remains the great white whale of the genre — too much to hope for from a medium full of quirks and limitations.

These days, shows like Will and Grace and Roseanne are not only back, but heavy hitters among network comedies. However, doing the same with a Friends reunion would require gathering up all six cast members — no small feat, especially considering the fact that all six were making over $1 million per episode when the show finished back in 2004.

Still, fans can hope. The revival rumors started earlier this month when Aniston sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She admitted that she had discussed the possibility of a Friends reunion many times before, and her answer had not changed.

“Okay,” Aniston said simply. “Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it.”

“The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she went on. “Listen. Anything could happen.”

From there, Aniston next broached the topic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about a week later. She told the outlet that she still saw no sign of a Friends revival in any real way, but she figured she might as well be honest about the fact that she would do it.

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, and ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what would happen,” the actress explained. “Sorry!”

In response to Aniston’s comments, series co-creator Marta Kaufman spoke to the Associated Press. She gave a more measured response, saying that she felt that the show had more to lose from a revival than it stood to gain.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”



Friends is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix until the end of this year.