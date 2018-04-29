Friday’s TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ Wins Night With 175th Episode

Blue Bloods celebrated its 175th episode at the top of the ratings game, with CBS once again being Friday’s most viewed network.

With an episode featuring Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny team up with an unlikely ally, Victor Lugo, Blue Bloods led the night with a 0.8 in the 18-49 key demographic and 8 million total viewers.

In the 8 p.m. hour, Deadline reports, the network’s MacGyver reboot landed a 0.7 in the demo and 6.26 million viewers, leading its time slot and beating its closest competitor in overall audience by 119 present. The demo was a season low for the series, though it’s not a surprise given the time of year and early prime time slot.

At 9 p.m., CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 won in both metrics with a 0.9 in the demo and 7.65 million viewers. Meanwhile, CW’s Life Sentence returned from a three week hiatus on a new night with a 0.1 in the demo and 495,000 total viewers, matching its last two episodes in the demo. The 495K is an improvement over the last three of its five Wednesday telecasts, though it represents just 63 percent retention of its Dynasty lead-in, which got a 0.2 in the demo and 781,000 viewers.

NBC’s 9-11 p.m. saw Dateline matching its best demo rating since Jan. 12 with a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers, and was the top news show of the night in both metrics, besting ABC’s 10 p.m. hour of 20/20, which had a 0.4 in the demo and 2.21 million viewers.

ABC’s news program, which featured an in-depth report on the case of Smallville veteran Allison Mack being accused of helping to recruit female slaves for a sex cult, was its best performer Friday in total viewers, but no match in tend demo for Once Upon a Time, which has a 0.5 in the demo and 2.01 in total viewers. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a 0.4 in the demo and a 1.63 million viewers.

Overall, CBS won the night with an average 0.8 in the demo and 7.31 million total viewers. NBC (0.6, 3.70 million viewers) and Fox’s 8 to 11 p.m. ET NFL Draft (0.6, 2.04 million viewers) tied for No.2 in the demo with NBC getting second in overall audience.

ABC followed with a 0.4 in the demo and 1.95 million viewers, then The CW with a 0.1 and 638,000 total viewers.