‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Addresses Reunion Special Speculation

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali has addressed the long-standing rumors that the show was going to get a reunion, a reboot or a revival of some kind. While promoting her upcoming film, Christmas Hotel, Ali was asked by Good Morning America host Laura Spencer if she could shed some light on the matter. Despite seeming enthusiastic about the idea, she said there was nothing definite in the works.

“I would be down to do it,” Ali said, who played Ashley Banks on the series. “I know some other cast members might be. But I don’t know. I have no idea if it’s happening. I would totally work with everybody every day again. We love each other, we still do.”

Murmurings of a new Fresh Prince have been going on for years, with former stars Will Smith and Alfonso Riberio both shutting down expectations. Still, rumors persisted, and nearly two years ago it was noticed that the company that owns the rights to the show registered a number of trademarks for “The Fresh Princess,” fueling speculation that a reboot was on the horizon.

That same company was also paperwork filed looking to trademark The Fresh Prince for branding on backpacks, bags, pet collars, clothing and footwear. This came at a time when Smith himself endorsed the idea of an animated take on the 90s sitcom, which led some to believe a Fresh Prince cartoon was being developed.

Just two months ago, it was reported that Smith’s production company, Westbrook, Inc. was developing a follow-up to The Fresh Prince. There’s been no official comment from Smith or Westbrook on the matter, however.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons on NBC from 1990 to 1996. It starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, whose mom makes him leave West Philadelphia (where he was born and raised) to relocate with his wealthy aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, CA. The show still runs in syndication after going off the air more than 20 years ago and is regarded as a classic.

Although not everyone has caught on just yet. When mentioning her newest child, Alejandro, Ali was asked by the GMA anchor if her 3-year-old son, Edward, was aware his mother was a part of such an iconic TV show. As it turns out, he’s skeptical.

“Just a couple days ago, Fresh Prince was on TV, and my mom, his abuela, said ‘Oh, you wanna see mommy?’ and he saw me and he said ‘That’s not her!’ That’s not my mom!” she told Spencer.

Ali’s Lifetime movie, Christmas Hotel airs Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.