'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Lights up Social Media
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a reboot, and fans of the original '90s comedy couldn't be any more excited. After The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that a reboot based on Morgan Cooper's popular fan film was on the way, fans flocked to social media to react.
ICYMI: This is the 2019 trailer by @cooperfilms_ that started it all: https://t.co/M4hFV3009C— etalk (@etalkCTV) August 11, 2020
The reboot, titled Bel-Air, has reportedly been in the works for more than a year and is currently being shopped around to different platforms, with several outlets, including Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max reportedly taking an interest. Original series star Will Smith is reportedly on board for the series, which will be co-written and directed by Cooper. The series is described as a "dramatic take on the beloved '90s comedy" and will "dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show."
Shortly after news of the reboot was confirmed, social media erupted with talk from fans who are more than ready to revisit the beloved comedy, which initially ran from 1990 until 1996 Keep scrolling to see the excitement spreading across social media, as well as the skepticism, at the news of the upcoming reboot.
This is beyond cool, CONGRATS Morgan, can’t wait to see you bring this to life.— Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) August 12, 2020
Now this is the story all about how my life got rebooted in 2020. #freshprince pic.twitter.com/jAxbv9LHyU— Daniel Memedoza (@danielmemedoza) August 11, 2020
yesss!!! congrats. been waiting for this ever since you dropped that trailer hella long ago. this is GREAT— G-Mo (@gDASHmo) August 11, 2020
just leave this classic alone! pic.twitter.com/e4qKxIFnIJ— AngelGoddess 💯 #BLM (@Angel_G0ddess) August 12, 2020
This is going to be incredible. Congrats! Can’t wait to see it.— Danny Winget (@superscientific) August 11, 2020
Morgan Cooper is a super-fan of “Fresh Prince..” and made a trailer in 2019 reimagining the series. It caught Will‘s attention and now it’s being shopped to networks including Netflix.
Cooper is now going to co-write the script, direct + more.
Amazing. https://t.co/h8rOzBkfDD— Wanna (@WannasWorld) August 11, 2020
After watching the trailer & liking it, I think w/ well written scripts, direction, & good casting I would be willing to give it a chance. At least it's not a copy & paste like other shows try to do.— tPerDay (@hey_tperday) August 11, 2020
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is being rebooted as a "Dark and Gritty" drama with star Will Smith
Here are all the people who asked for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/0bW1cbVOAX— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 12, 2020
wow this is awesome dude! pic.twitter.com/7R11aNBTOT— Shawn Greenleaf (@shawnRIDDLE) August 11, 2020
This better be real. Don't play with me right now. pic.twitter.com/7TSNmWIfHt— Chill Brush (@ChillBrush) August 11, 2020
I’m in. We saw the best acting moments in Fresh Prince when plot points took a more serious dramatic turn, like when Will’s dad shows up (“Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”) and when Carlton buys a gun after Will takes a bullet for him in the ATM robbery (“Bullets over Bel-Air”).— Dom DG (@Dom_DG_) August 12, 2020
This is dope. I mean fresh....— Leonard Robinson (@leonardrobinson) August 11, 2020
I don't think I'm happy about this idk.— 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖆. 🤟🏾 (@MandaCierra) August 11, 2020
We need more original content, not reboots that most times end up messing up the shows legacy
This actually looks really good. The trailer was well-made.— emvee (@hmongperson) August 11, 2020