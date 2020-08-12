'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot Lights up Social Media

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a reboot, and fans of the original '90s comedy couldn't be any more excited. After The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that a reboot based on Morgan Cooper's popular fan film was on the way, fans flocked to social media to react.

ICYMI: This is the 2019 trailer by @cooperfilms_ that started it all: https://t.co/M4hFV3009C — etalk (@etalkCTV) August 11, 2020

The reboot, titled Bel-Air, has reportedly been in the works for more than a year and is currently being shopped around to different platforms, with several outlets, including Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max reportedly taking an interest. Original series star Will Smith is reportedly on board for the series, which will be co-written and directed by Cooper. The series is described as a "dramatic take on the beloved '90s comedy" and will "dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today, while still delivering the swagger and fun nods to the original show."

Shortly after news of the reboot was confirmed, social media erupted with talk from fans who are more than ready to revisit the beloved comedy, which initially ran from 1990 until 1996 Keep scrolling to see the excitement spreading across social media, as well as the skepticism, at the news of the upcoming reboot.