'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Fans Can Now Stay at Mansion as an AirBnb

✖

The best place to watch the episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to celebrate its 30th anniversary is not your own home. Thanks to Will Smith and AirBnB, some lucky fans could revisit the show inside the Brentwood, California mansion used for exterior shots in the show. Smith and the company are allowing fans to rent out parts of the mansion, which has a bedroom decorated the same way Smith's was in the show, reports TMZ.

In addition to the bedroom made to look just like the fictionalized Smith's room, fans will get to spend time at the poolside lounge area and eat in the ritzy dining room. The mansion was lined with graffiti art recalling the 1990s art and family portraits. Guests will even be served Philly cheesesteaks on silver platters. Fans can also walk around in the fresh Air Jordans found in the bedroom. There are turntables and gear scattered throughout that fans can wear. DJ Jazzy Jeff will also greet fans virtually whenever they enter the pool area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Sep 13, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

There are a few drawbacks to the offer. First, only residents in Los Angeles County can book one of the five dates available. Fans also have to show they live in the same house before staying over to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The home was also cleaned following CDC guidelines. Incredibly, it only costs $30 to stay the night. The dates available are Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14, and AirBnB will start taking reservations on Sept. 29. The company also plans to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

Last week, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air officially celebrated the 30th anniversary of its debut on NBC in 1990. To celebrate the occasion, Smith shared a photo from the set of the reunion special, which will be released on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff are joining Smith for the special. Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Vivian in the show's first three seasons, will sit down for a special interview with Smith.

All six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are available to stream on HBO Max. NBCUniversal is also developing a "gritty" and dramatic reboot of the sitcom, with Smith as executive producer and The Wire's Chris Collins as showrunner. The reboot is inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral fan video that reimagined the show as an emotional drama. The series will be available on Peacock and is already guaranteed two seasons.