‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Boss Reveals If Constance Wu Will Be Replaced Amid Controversial Tweets

On May 10, Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for its sixth season on ABC, with star Constance Wu taking to Twitter the same day to seemingly tweet her frustration with the news, writing that she was “so upset” and “literally crying.”

Wu later elaborated, writing that she had another opportunity in the works but would now be unable to act in the project due to FOTB‘s renewal.

On Tuesday, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke responded to Wu’s remarks, saying that she was aware of Wu’s potential plans.

“I did know that she had another opportunity that, had Fresh Off the Boat not gone forward, she would have pursued,” Burke told reporters, via TV Line. “But we never really considered not bringing the show back. It’s just too strong for us.”

When asked whether the show considered recasting Wu, Burke said no.

“There have been no thoughts of recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show, and we love the show,” she said, adding that she is “choosing to believe Constance’s most recent communication.”

Wu’s “most recent communication” was a lengthy message shared to Twitter in which the actress wrote that her initial tweets, which also included “F—ing hell,” were not in regards to the ABC comedy.

“I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc [sic] I hate the show but bc [sic] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” the message began. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

“I understand how that could feel interconnected and could get muddled,” she continued. “So here is me unmuddling it with my truth: FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable — so obviously I don’t dislike doing a show that is fun and easy and pleasant.”

Wu added that she’s always “sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease” and was “disappointed in not being able to do that other project.”

“Sometimes even my closest friends are baffled at how I could value artistic challenge/difficulties over success/happiness,” she continued. “But I do. I know it’s weird.”

