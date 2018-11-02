Freeform Cancels ‘Alone Together’ After 2 Seasons

Freeform cancelled Lonely Island comedy series, Alone Together after two seasons, starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Afalo.

Deadline confirmed the show’s cancellation on Friday. The show’s second season had an unusual release schedule, where the first four episodes were available on Hulu and Freeform‘s digital playforms on July 25. The rest of the season aired on Freeform back-to-back over five Wednesdays. All 10 episodes were made available to stream on Hulu when season two premiered on Aug. 1.

The first season debuted in January 2018 and starred Povitsky and Afalo as Esther and Benji, two millennial misfits who support each other in their oddball attempts to survive in Los Angeles. The rest of the cast included Edgar Blackmon and Punam Patel as their friends, and Chris D’Elia and Ginger Gonzaga as Benji’s older siblings.

Aflalo and Povitsky created the series with Eben Russell and it was inspired by their 2015 short film. The series was executive produced by the Lonely Island members Akiva Shffer, Jorma Taccone and Andy Samberg. The other executive producers were Becky Sloviter and Hunter Covington.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alone Together failed to attract an audience. Season two only averaged 60,000 live same-day viewers. Over two seasons, the show averaged just 268,000 viewers, including DVR delayed viewing.

Fans of the show were not happy with Freeform’s decision.

“Freeform has cancelled Alone Together… what are they even going to air next year? I DON’T GET IT. They keep getting rid of shows, why also getting rid of their most watched one? They just keep making spin offs and wasting money on shows that fail miserably after season 1,” one fan wrote.

This is the latest cancellation for the Disney-owned Freeform, previously known as ABC Family. The network also axed Shadowhunters, Young and Hungry, Beyond and Famous in Love recently.

Freeform is home to Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, The Bold Type and Siren. Next year, Freeform will debut Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and The Fosters‘ spinoff Good Trouble.

Freeform has also greenlit a reboot of Party of Five. In the new version, a group of four siblings try to keep their family together after their parents are deported. The four siblings are played by Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.), Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs) and newcomer Elle Paris Legaspi.

Like the original series, it will be written by creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, joined by Castle’s Michal Zebede.

The new Party of Five is just starting production and no premiere date has been set.

