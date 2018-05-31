All the Shows Fox Canceled in 2018

Fox TV season 2018-2019 will look significantly different after three fan-favorite comedies were canceled along with some popular dramas to help make room for the NFL.

The additionThursday Night Football means more than 30 hours is devoted to the NFL. That gives the network less room for new scripted shows, plus less of a need for a new reality hit series in the fall.

While this is good news for NFL fans, it is bad news for fans of actors Andy Samberg, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson.

The biggest comedy wild card for Fox was the return of Last Man Standing. The 20th Century Fox TV comedy was cancelled by ABC, but fans were clamoring for the return of Tim Allen. They got their wish just hours after Fox cancelled three sitcoms.

“A strong wind just filled our main sail,” Allen tweeted on May 9, days before the dream became a reality.

Scroll down to see the shows Fox has already cancelled for 2018.

The Last Man on Earth

The Last Man on Earth starred Saturday Night Live alum Forte as Phil Miller, who thought he was the last man on earth after most of the population is wiped out. As the show develops, he quickly learns he is not, much to his chagrin. Kristen Schaal, Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman.

The series was a critical favorite and earned five Emmy nominations during its run. It was created by Forte and executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind The LEGO Movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu might already be in talks to revive the show, which ended on a cliffhanger.

The Mick

The Mick was Olson’s first big series outside of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. During its sophomore season, it was given seven extra episodes, but the series was not picked up for a third year. The series’ 20 season two episodes averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 0.73 18-49 rating.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s fifth season slumped in the ratings for season five, only averaging 1.75 million viewers and a 0.73 18-49 rating. The show went on an extended, longer-than-usual hiatus in the middle of the season, going off-air from December to March.

The cop comedy, created by the same team behind Parks and Recreation, won two Golden Globes for its first season, earning Best TV Comedy/Musical Series and Best Comedy/Musical Actor for Andy Samberg.

However, the show was never nominated again and only picked up a handful of Emmy nominations.

NBC later picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a sixth season. The 13 episodes will air during midseason.

Lucifer

Fox cancelled Lucifer, one of two DC Comics shows the network had, on Friday. The series ran three seasons and starred Tom Ellis as the title character, who came from hell to Los Angeles. Lucifer was beloved by fans, but only averaged 3.3 million viewers.

The Exorcist

Fox also cancelled The Exorcist. The horror series was the network’s lowest-rated series, with just 1.32 million viewers and a 0.41 18-49 rating. Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniel and Kurt Egyiawan starred in the series. John Cho was brought in for season two, but it was not enough to keep it alive.

LA To Vegas

Fox canceled the sitcom starringDylan McDermott after one season. The network tried to get executive producer Will Ferrell to appear in the Season 2 premiere to create buzz, but he would not commit. That, along with the network’s addition of Thursday Night Football, contributed to the cancellation.

On the Bubble

One Fox show is hanging as Ghosted has yet to be renewed or cancelled.

Fox Shows Renewed

Fox has already renewed several shows, including Gotham for a fifth and final season on Fox, Empire and Star. The Simpsons will also be back for a 30th season. Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers also return along with The Orville, The Gifted, 911 and The Resident. Lethal Weapon returns for a third season with Seann William Scott joining the series following the firing of Clayne Crawford.

New Shows Picked Up

Fox has also picked up three new shows already.

The Passage will bring Mark-Paul Gosselaar back to the small screen. It was based on the best-selling novels by Justin Cronin and centers on a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus. The scientists could either kill everyone or cure every disease.

In The Cool Kids, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan play a ruling clique at a retirement community threatened by the latest resident, played by Vicki Lawrence.

Proven Innocent stars Rachelle Lefevre and Vincent Kartheiser as the heads of a wrongful conviction firm hoping to exonerate wrongly convicted people.