Iconic FOX Show Officially Revived 13 Years After Cancellation

A revival of King of the Hill is finally on the way after years of planning. The original series creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge have formed a new company called Bandera Entertainment, and reviving King of the Hill is reportedly one of their first orders of business. They explained this project and the rest of their slate in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniels and Judge teamed up with former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis to form Bandera, which is poised to make a huge entrance in the animation industry. They have many huge projects on the way including a couple of other reboots, but the revival of King of the Hill may be the most anticipated of all. It sounds like that project is a little further off, however, while the Netflix original series Bad Crimes is coming soon. Daniels told THR that Bad Crimes will give fans a good idea of what to expect from Bandera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were very excited to go into different tones and different styles and try to expand the animation art form,” he said. “We’re in a golden age for content, right? That’s animation, too. That was one of the things we were talking about in founding the company: ‘Let’s push animation into all these different genres.’”

Bad Crimes has been ordered for 10 episodes on Netflix, and stars Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus. It was created by writer Nicole Silverberg, and is described as an “adult animation dark comedy procedural.” Meanwhile, Bandera is behind another hotly anticipated animated series – Praise Petey, coming soon to Freeform. It is about a small-town cult, and is created by former Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen.

Daniels said that these are just the tip of the iceberg for Bandera, with many other shows in various stages of development. He did not share many details, though he did say that Sacha Baron Cohen is working with them on “a very funny children’s show,” and that they are also working with Zach Woods, Jimmy O. Yang and tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon, among others.

Finally, Daniels confirmed that the company will be working on a revival of King of the Hill, though the official details of the project are still jealously guarded. He suggested that a big part of the planning involved was to allow him and Judge to take a step back and foster the next generation of talent.

“Mostly what Bandera is doing is trying to get us in more of a supervisory goal; that’s what we’ve been really concentrating on: using our taste and the people we’ve worked with and trying to help other people achieve their visions that we think are cool,” he said. Judge added: “There’s one show that I might be a co-creator of, but the rest, it’s mentoring other people and getting people together and being a studio in that regard.”

Bad Crimes has been ordered to series, but there is no release date in place for the project just yet. Likewise, Praise Petey is in production but there’s no premiere date yet. Presumably, a King of the Hill revival is even further out, but the original series is streaming now on Hulu.