Fox Officially Cancels Beloved Show After 5 Seasons

The Tobin family’s adventures in Alaska have come to an end, with Fox officially canceling The Great North after five seasons.

Director Aimee Steinberger confirmed the news last week that the sitcom was “officially canceled” and will not return for a sixth season.

“Sadly we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled. I’m pretty sad about it,” Steinberger wrote on Bluesky last Tuesday. “It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there.”

“In a world of cynical and mean shows, The Great North was not that,” she continued. “The family loves and supports each other. I want to work on more shows like that. Either blood or found family.”

Created by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, The Great North premiered on Fox in 2021 and centered around the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close. The voice cast featured the talents of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte, alongside Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nacherla.

With The Great North’s fate sealed, Fox has solidified its animation slate for the 2025-26 TV season, making the sitcom the only animated series at the network not to get renewed. Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons are all set to return with new seasons.

Although the show had been in limbo for months, its cancellation wasn’t much of a surprise. Deadline reported in early June that the series was “expected to be canceled” after Season 5 wrapped. According to the outlet, The Great North ranked at the bottom of the network’s 2024-25 season rankings, with TVLine reporting that the show ranked “dead last” in audience among all Fox programming.

Still, fans had been holding out hope that The Great North would get a surprise renewal, and as news surfaced that the series would likely get the ax, viewers expressed hope that The Great North could potentially find a new home, many positing Hulu as a potential savoir.

“It’s still under consideration. I don’t think Fox has made a final determination on it; it’s another show that we really love. It’d be great for it to continue, but I understand if they’re not able to,” Eric Schrier from Disney TV Studios told Deadline in May of the show’s future, adding of the possibility of a transition to Hulu, “I’d have to look at the performance, I haven’t looked at that recently, and I’d have to talk to the partners I have at Hulu about it, we’d have to see if it makes sense.”

The Great North joins a list of Fox shows canceled this season. The network previously canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star, freshman drama Rescue: HI-Surf, crime drama The Cleaning Lady, and police procedural Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Still on the bubble is anthology drama Accused, which has the potential to come back in the future as a limited event.