FOX Offers First Look at Country Music Series ‘Monarch’

Country music fans are in for a treat with Fox’s new series Monarch. Broadway World noted that Fox recently released the first look at the new series, which is billed as a multi-generational drama about the first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are described as being “synonymous with authenticity,” but, of course, they’ll be facing their own set of problems in the new Fox program. The series is set to debut on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Atkins, Josh Sasse, and Beth Ditto. Trouble emerges when the family’s legacy is put in jeopardy. Amid their troubles, Sarandon’s Dottie Roman struggles with letting Friel’s Nicolette Roman take over her legacy all while Ditto’s Gigi Roman rises in popularity. Based on the first-look video that Fox shared, Nicolette and Gigi will battle it out to become the next queen of the country music scene.

Monarch will premiere with a two-night event starting on Sunday, Jan. 30 after the NFC Championship. The second part of the premiere will air on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in its regular timeslot. Monarch was created by Melissa London Hilfers, who will also serve as an executive producer. While Sarandon and Friel are no strangers to scripted content, Monarch will serve as new-ish territory for singers Atkins and Ditto. Although, Ditto does have some experience in the acting realm, as she starred in On Becoming a God in Central Florida and appeared in an episode of Dickinson.

As for Atkins, Monarch will mark his first-ever leading role in a series. The singer has appeared in other programs over the years, including The Lincoln Lawyer and I Can Only Imagine. He has also had some guest-starring turns on shows such as The Night Shift and My Name is Earl. However, Monarch will be the first time that Atkins has one of the main roles, as he will portray the patriarch of the Roman family and Dottie’s husband Albie Roman. In addition to his work in scripted content, Atkins has also appeared on a few reality television shows. He came in second place on Celebrity Apprentice, with Piers Morgan coming in first. The country crooner would later return for The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013 and he ended up victorious, beating out illusionist Penn Jillette.