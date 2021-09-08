Trace Adkins Joins Fox Drama in Leading Role

Country music superstar Trace Adkins is once again making the leap from stage to screen, joining a new Fox drama series in a leading role. According to Deadline, Adkins will be starring in Monarch, a new series about a family of country music icons. Adkins will be playing the family patriarch, Albie Roman, known as the Texas Truthteller. Albie is said to be the “reigning King of Country Music” along with his “tough-as-nails” Country and Western Queen, Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon.

The Romans are said to be a country music dynasty, with their very name being “synonymous with authenticity.” However, “the very foundation of their success is a lie.” When their metaphorical country music throne faces a great threat, Albie and Dottie’s daughter, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman — played by Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) — will have to do everything in her power to protect the Romans’ heritage. She’ll have to do it, however, while also balancing her own desire and pursuit for fame.

Monarch was created by Melissa London Hilfers, and is described as “a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” Monarch is currently set to debut on Fox with a special two-night premiere event, starting on Sunday, Jan. 30, right after the NFC Championship Game. It will then continue with a second debut episode on Tuesday, Feb. 1. At this time, it is unknown what streaming options might be made available for the show, but there are a number of Fox show that air on Hulu the following day, so cord-cutting viewers could possibly be able to watch the show there, but that is currently unconfirmed.

While Adkins is most well-known for his long and successful music career, the country music star has also done quite a lot of acting over the years. Among his credits are films such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Deepwater Horizon, and I Can Only Imagine. Adkins has also appeared in a number of television shows, including The Young and the Restless, The Night Shift, and My Name is Earl.

The country music legend has also lent his voice to many animated shows, like King of the Hill, American Dad!, and Moonbeam City. Monarch will mark Adkins’ first-ever leading in a scripted series. However, many of his fans will remember that he previously appeared on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2008, coming in second to Piers Morgan. He later returned for The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, edging out Vegas illusionist Penn Jillette to win the season.