FOX Not Airing ‘Last Man Standing’ Friday Night Due to College Football Game

FOX will not be airing Last Man Standing on Friday night, due to the network hosting a college football game instead.

The hit sitcom typically airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, but this week the network will be showing the Washington at Washington State game, which leads out of The Las Vegas Invitational college basketball championship.

While fans will not be able to see a new episode of Last Man Standing tonight, it is still possible to get a dose of the series through Hulu, as the show is available to stream through the service for subscribers.

Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as family man Mike Baxter, who has to navigate the world of parenthood and marriage, while also working for a sporting goods store.

The series first aired for six seasons on ABC, but was cancelled by the network in 2017 due to logistical reasons. FOX revived the series this year, and it has had a successful run so far.

Allen spoke about the show’s return to Indie Wire, saying that he was glad to bring it “back to broadcast television” rather than streaming because “streaming to me is processed food.”

“You don’t know when that was made, you don’t know, there’s no expiration date on it. This stuff was made recently. You get ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and to all of us on broadcast, we’re doing this right now,” he added. “This is fresh television.”

He also addressed the way Last Man Standing balances family and politics by saying that “relationships are politics.”

“The political discourse between a male and female energy is politics. And children, that’s all political stuff. I like to mess around because I’ve been a standup fiery comic for 30 years,” he went on to say. “And I like pissing people off, and I said there’s nothing, especially in this area, that pisses people off more than a very funny conservative.”

“A smart, funny conservative that takes shots and is certainly self-effacing. The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view. It is just a point of view,” Allen continued. “I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view. It makes him sharper and more interesting. But we don’t push it. I don’t think we’ve mentioned pro or con Trump once now.”

Last Man Standing will return to its regular schedule on Friday, Dec. 7.