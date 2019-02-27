FOX Not Airing ‘Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back’ Tonight Due to ‘Masked Singer’ Finale

Gordon Ramsay is taking the week off, as there is no new episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Wednesday night.

Ramsay’s reality series will not be airing this week, though a new episode is out next Wednesday instead. The restauranteur filmed eight episodes for his new show last year, and its second season kicked off after just a few months off. Now, after a few successful weeks, it is taking a night off.

Instead, the show’s 8 p.m. time slot on Wednesday will be taken over by The Masked Singer. The competition show is bleeding into Ramsay’s hour this week for its two-part season finale, with all the revelations made clear at last.

Ramsay’s show does not need to worry about the break. The show has been a solid performer for FOX, with Reliable ratings so far in 2019. The show has a lot more to offer once The Masked Singer is over, with two more new episodes totaling 18 installments in its second season.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back follows the infamous chef across the United States, where he visits restaurants and retrains their chefs. He travels in a 70-foot long tractor trail truck called “Hell On Wheels” — likely in reference to his other show, Hell’s Kitchen.

Ramsay’s staff secretly stakes out each restaurant they visit, acting like normal customers. Ramsay himself eventually visits well before revealing who he really is.

After that, the episode documents Ramsay’s tips and tricks for the cooks, who he retrains on the spot. The celebrity chef also updates or augments each menu, helping to re-brand the restaurant itself n the process.

All of this is over in just 24 hours, and Ramsay and his crew move on to the next location.

So far this season, the show has found Ramsay in New Orleans, Louisiana; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Waterbury, Connecticut; Memphis, Tennessee; Seymour, Connecticut; Kansas City, Missouri and two visits to Los Angeles, California. To round the season out, Ramsay will visit two more fancy restaurants in the L.A. area next week.

Much like The Masked Singer, there are two episodes of 24 Hours to Hell and Back due next Wednesday. The series is just the latest in Ramsay’s long list of TV successes. He is known for Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and Hotel Hell, among others.

The season finale of 24 Hours to Hell and Back premieres on Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.