Fox News Channel’s ‘Hannity’ Nearly Locks in 8-Week Victory as Most-Watched Program at 9 p.m. ET

Fox News channel’s Hannity has nearly registered an eight-week victory as the most watched program at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the Sean Hannity-hosted news program also has spent nearly four weeks as the No. 1 program in the younger 25-54 demographic.

Hannity averaged 3.2 million viewers for the week of April 30-May 6, as well as nearly 650,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, Nielsen reports.

While Hannity has been indispensable in helping Fox News continue its cable news domination, Laura Ingraham has been an integral part of the network’s success as well.

Fox News averaged nearly 2.4 million primetime viewers during the month of April, per a news release from the network. This climbs above CNN’s 1,040,000 and MSNBC’s 1,934,000 reported total viewers for the month.

Ingraham’s nightly show, The Ingraham Angle, helped the network earn its top spot by becoming one of the top four shows in all of primetime cable news. She is joined by Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The Ingraham Angle averaged 2.5 million in total viewers, and topped Carlson in the 25-54 demo. Ultimately, Hannity grabbed the No. 1 cable news spot for the month, garnering 678,000 in the adults 25-54 demo, and nearly 3.3 million total viewers.

The first-quarter 2018 cable news ratings revealed that Fox News is No. 1, and Hannity the most-watched program overall — marking 65 consecutive quarters that Fox dominated “as the highest-rated cable news channel in both total day and primetime,” according to that report.

Fox News “averaged 1,445,000 million in total viewers” and “led basic cable in total viewers” in the first quarter. According to the new report, Fox News is No. 1 in total daytime and primetime (8-11 p.m. ET) cable news viewers.

Meanwhile, the April ratings for Fox Business topped CNBC for the 11th consecutive month. CNBC recorded four-year lows. In addition to Fox’s network domination, Hannity is the No. 1 cable news show in total viewers followed by Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, and Special Report with Bret Baier.

While Hannity and Ingraham are both popular Fox News hosts, Chris Wallace recently proved he is as well. His Q Score of 31 makes him one of the most recognizable names in broadcast journalism. Q Scores are measurements used by the entertainment industry to indicate the level of popularity for a celebrity or brand.

The son of legendary journalist Mike Wallace, Chris Wallace has been the host of Fox News Sunday since 2003, when he replaced the previous host, Tony Snow.