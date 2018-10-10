Fox Fills Full Season Order for ‘The Resident’

Fox has ordered a full-season pickup for medical drama The Resident following a positive prognosis from ratings.

Currently just three episodes into its sophomore season, the Matt Czuchry-led drama’s full-season order brings the season two episode count to 22 episodes, according to TVLine.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the amazing team behind The Resident have brilliantly offered viewers the ability to see the medical industry through a different lens,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “We can’t wait to watch the exceptional cast as they continue to roam the halls of Chastain Memorial Hospital.”

The Resident, officially renewed for its sophomore season in May and coming from 20th Century Fox TV, takes a different approach to the medical genre, focusing specifically on the bureaucratic limitations imposed on doctors and nurses. Set in a fictional medical center called Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, the series follows a group of doctors as they face both personal and professional problems.

Debuting in January as a midseason replacement, The Resident wrapped its 14-episode first season in May, the same month it was picked up for season two, boasting stellar ratings. It averaged a 1.05 in the key demo of adults 18-49 and averaged 4.6 million viewers live and an audience of over 10 million across platforms per episode, making it the number three scripted series of the year.

The series’ second season debuted last month to a 1.1 rating, up a tenth from its time slot debut last season, and 4.9 million viewers. Those numbers increased to a 1.7 key demo rating and 8.9 million multi-platform viewers, marking the season two premiere as The Resident‘s most-watched episode and highest-rated telecast since February.

The series stars Matt Czuchry (as senior resident internist Dr. Conrad Hawkins), Bruce Greenwood (as chief of surgery Randolph Bell), Manish Dayal (as first-year resident Devon), Emily VanCamp (as nurse Nic), Shaunette Renée Wilson (as surgical resident Mina), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (as Dr. AJ Austin), Jane Leeves (as Dr. Kitt Voss) , and Glenn Morshower (as Marshall Winthrop).

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, who also served as writers, the series is executive produced by alongside Todd Harthan, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst, and Phillip Noyce.

News of The Resident‘s full-season order followed news that NBC had picked up freshman series New Amsterdam for a full season, which is also only three episodes into its current season.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.