A major broadcaster’s swift rebuke hasn’t stopped industry insiders from speculating about wrestling’s most controversial figure plotting a comeback tour despite being mired in career-ending allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking.

Speculation about former WWE chairman Vince McMahon preparing to launch a new professional wrestling promotion has gained traction following revelations on the popular 83 Weeks podcast, hosted by Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson. The whispers suggest McMahon, who departed WWE amid serious legal troubles, hasn’t completely abandoned the industry that made him a billionaire, according to Cageside Seats.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thompson shared tantalizing industry gossip during the show’s latest episode: “You know, you mentioned earlier, there’s been lots of speculation, lots of rumor and innuendo about Vince McMahon starting a company. Should I say the quiet part out loud? There’s been lots of whispers. You’ve heard the same things that I have. I don’t know what’s real and what’s not, but allegedly, Vince McMahon’s people have made contact with people who have experienced shooting wrestling, maybe cameramen. And allegedly — I don’t know if this is real or not — but the rumor mill, the whispers, say perhaps FOX is holding a spot for Vince McMahon.”

The broadcaster speculation proved particularly intriguing as Thompson noted McMahon’s uncharacteristic attendance at the Super Bowl, which aired on FOX, fueling rumors of potential discussions. However, this theory was swiftly undercut when The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand contacted FOX directly, with the network flatly denying any involvement in a McMahon-led wrestling venture, as reported by Cageside Seats.

Bischoff, a former WWE executive himself, acknowledged hearing similar industry chatter but expressed skepticism about FOX’s theoretical involvement, questioning why the network would partner with a startup promotion after reportedly being dissatisfied with SmackDown’s performance. However, he did float an alternative possibility: “What if FOX is a partner and not a distribution partner? What if they’re building their own version, and they’re gonna own it?”

These rumors arrive against the backdrop of McMahon’s ongoing legal battles stemming from serious allegations by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant filed a federal lawsuit accusing McMahon of sexual misconduct and exploitation, later amending it to include allegations of sexual assault and trafficking while she worked at WWE. The lawsuit also implicates former WWE executive John Laurinaitis and claims the company was aware of the situation.

The legal turmoil forced McMahon to resign as TKO Executive Chairman and from the TKO Board of Directors, though he maintains a minority ownership stake without executive authority or majority voting power. His attorneys recently filed an opposition to Grant’s motion to amend her lawsuit, arguing the request was untimely and made in bad faith, according to court documents obtained by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and cited by Newsweek.

McMahon’s legal team contends that Grant’s allegations regarding coercion into signing a January 2022 NDA are irrelevant since she accepted the first $1 million settlement payment, effectively ratifying the contract regardless of any claims of duress. The fate of the amended lawsuit now rests with Judge Sarah F. Russell.

Despite these substantial legal challenges, McMahon has already resolved a related SEC case by agreeing to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and reimburse WWE $1.33 million for violations of the Securities Exchange Act. His lawyer also recently claimed that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have dropped a criminal probe into alleged cover-ups of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, though a separate grand jury investigation reportedly continues.

As Thompson aptly noted on the podcast, such industry speculation “is what makes wrestling fun,” ensuring that regardless of FOX’s denial, rumors about McMahon’s potential return to professional wrestling will likely persist within the community.