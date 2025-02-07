The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit are finally coming back. After the two fan-favorite dramas were absent from Fox for the first chunk of the 2024-25 season, Deadline reports that they will be back on Tuesday, Mar. 25 for their fourth and third seasons, respectively. The Cleaning Lady will premiere at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Alert in the 9 p.m. ET hour, which is currently being occupied by new medical drama Doc. The series will wrap its 10-episode first season on Mar. 11.

The fourth season of The Cleaning Lady will see Thony (Élodie Yung) making the bold “decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital,” per the logline. “Thony’s return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But in order to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel — not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor — bringing her ever closer to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel’s brooding new leader.”

THE CLEANING LADY: L-R: Eva De Dominici and Élodie Yung in part-one of THE CLEANING LADY special 2-hour season finale episode “Fight or Flight” airing Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lewis Jacobs/FOX

The Cleaning Lady premiered on Fox in 2022 and also stars Martha Millan, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant. Daniele Cerone serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Timothy Busfield, Eddie Serrano, and Rose Marie Vega. Melissa Carter, Miranda Kwok, and Shay Mitchell are executive consultants on the show, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

As for Alert: Missing Persons Unit, in Season 3, “MPU is tasked with cases ranging from a missing female collegiate rowing team who disappeared while on the water, a missing street artist due to donating his rare bone marrow to save his dying brother and Nikki’s ongoing and dangerous association with Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon (guest star Ian Tracey). But the most harrowing case to date is when MPU must band together in a race to find one of their own.”

ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT: Scott Caan in the “Jedidiah and Lucy” episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT airing Tuesday, April 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Katie Yu/FOX

Premiering in 2023, Alert stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Ryan Boussard, and Adeola Role. Caral Kettner serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen, John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, and Brad Turner. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

Considering both The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit were last on in May, it’s been quite a long time, and soon, fans will be reunited with their favorite shows. Don’t miss their season premieres on Tuesday, Mar. 25 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.