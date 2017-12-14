FOX’s ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ Also Will Air First Live TV Ad for a Movie

Continuing on the live musical trend that has stayed strong for the past several years, FOX is set to air A Christmas Story Live! on Sunday, and the broadcast will make history by being the first to air a live TV commercial for a feature film, Deadline reports.

The spot will highlight The Greatest Showman, which stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Keala Settle. The commercial will run for two-and-a-half minutes and will feature a 360-degree shoot and more than 150 dancers. Variety shares that the four actors will perform the song “Come Alive” from the film, which is a P.T. Barnum biopic.

“As we continue to drive innovation in both our programming and ad products, we are thrilled to be working in partnership with our sister film studio in this exciting live holiday event,” said Suzanne Sullivan, EVP Entertainment Ad Sales at Fox Networks Group. “We can’t wait to watch as Hugh, Zac, Zendaya and Keala make history and unwrap the first-ever live theatrical commercial on Fox’s air.”

The commercial will be performed on a soundstage adjacent to the A Christmas Story Live! stages at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California.

A Christmas Story Live! is based on the 2012 Broadway production and stars Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer and newcomer Andy Walken as Ralphie.

The broadcast will air live in the East 7-10 p.m. on Sunday and will be tape delayed in the West.

Photo Credit: FOX