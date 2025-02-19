‘Found’ Stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton Tease Aftermath of Sir’s Shocking Confession (Exclusive)

This week’s new episode of Found will show the aftermath of Sir’s confession, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect. Last week’s episode, “Missing While Misidentified,” finally showed viewers what it was like when Gabi initially took Sir captive. In the present, Sir was in prison and the episode ended with him telling cops that Gabi was innocent and she never kidnapped him.

Gosselaar told PopCulture he thinks the reason for the lie is for Sir “to remain in control and making sure that she understands that he has the ability to direct the narrative, which is something he’s always done in their relationship.” Sir has had such a hold on Gabi for a good chunk of her life, and even in prison, he’s still able to have some sort of control, which is as creepy as ever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

As for what’s next, Thursday’s episode, “Missing While Grieving,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, the logline reads, “When an elderly and blind Black man is accused of kidnapping his sister, M&A mounts an investigation to dig deeper. Tension around Jamie’s identity causes friction amongst M&A. A surprising death stirs suspicion around Sir’s accomplice.”

Hampton said there’s a “disconnect in there” following Sir’s confession. “Gabi thought that this was gonna end one way. It’s not ended that way,” she shared. “She’s not in jail. He is still a dark cloud in her life. We still have to figure out what this Jamie is doing. If Jamie is really Margaret’s son, we get to go deeper into that. There’s so much going on. Gabi setting boundaries. Gabi realizing she needs to get the mental health to answer the whys.”

Pictured: Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

﻿“Why wasn’t she able to block him? Sir is in jail, still trying to pull Gabi into his web of wackoness,” she continued. “And so all of that, we still have to look forward to this season as well as getting back and making sure that we are finding those missing people in underserved communities. We are still on a mission, even with all of this insanity happening with each individual character.”

It’s hard to predict what will happen, but there will be a lot in store for this week’s Found and probably the remainder of the season. Fans will want to tune in to a new episode, airing Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.