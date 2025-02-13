‘Found’: Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar Tease ‘Satisfying’ Episode That ‘Answers So Many Questions’ About Sir’s Captivity (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new episode of Found will take fans back to when Sir was first held captive by Gabi, and Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s ahead. Since the NBC drama kicked off with Gabi having already kidnapped her kidnapper and keeping him in the basement, there were a lot of questions to be answered, such as why she was keeping him and using him to her advantage and how she pulled it off.

In “Missing While Misidentified,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “The past and present collide when the truth is revealed of how Sir’s captivity began. New information on Jamie raises questions about his abduction. Gabi struggles to make amends as the case against her evolves. Sir makes a confession.” Hampton shared that the new episode is her “favorite episode.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

“You get to see how Sir ended up in the basement, and it answers so many questions while showing the beginning of the Margaret and Jamie storyline,” she continued. “It is so packed. Sonay Hoffman, who wrote this episode, our co-showrunner, just threw it all on the page and served the people. I’m so excited for the audience’s response to this week’s episode because it was my personal favorite, so I cannot wait to hear how everyone receives it. But I think it’s satisfying.”

“Whenever Gabi and Sir are on the screen together, it’s the DNA of the show, really,” Gosselaar added. “I mean, I think people appreciate it. We certainly do. It was a really important episode because it answered so many questions of how this all started and who helped and who knew, and why. There were just so many questions answered in this one episode. They do such a great job of keeping the loose ends loose even after everything was answered from Season 1.”

Pictured: Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

Considering this storyline has been long-awaited since the beginning of Found, Hampton says it’s “amazing” finally being able to explore it. “Also, because it answers all the questions as an actor,” she expressed. “We don’t have a bible of the backstory, and so we get it and we get the script. So to see the mental state of Gabi Mosely answered so many questions for me as an artist from Season 1. I developed a way to make it realistic or organic of how she got here, but to really experience it in this way was really great and refreshing. And then just to see how fragile her mind was during that part, I think for the audience, especially in the debates of Gabi’s moral compass and how closely is she to serve, it answered a lot of those questions or at least revealed a lot of stuff.”

It sounds like fans will be in for quite a ride with the new episode of Found. Between Sir and Gabi getting arrested, more details about Jamie emerging, and the flashbacks to the origin of Sir’s captivity, there is no telling what will go down. Tune in to a new episode of Found airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.