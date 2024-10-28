The longtime voice of the Cleveland Browns and a fixture in the city’s television market has died. Jim Donovan passed away over the weekend after a decades-long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which he was originally diagnosed with in 2000.

“This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement from the team. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”

“He will be greatly missed, but he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend.”

Donovan underwent a bone marrow transplant in the Summer of 2011, but the disease returned around a year ago. He had made a return in November, but the leukemia returned and forced him to retire back in August.

“It’s hard to overstate Jimmy’s impact on all sports, all teams, all fans here in Northeast Ohio. His passion and love for the game was truly unique. We’ve all lost someone very special, and our thoughts and prayers stay with his wife Cheryl and daughter Meghan,” WKYC President and General Manager Micki Byrnes said about Donovan. He had retired from his role as 3News sports and news anchor in June, ending a run that started in 1985.

“It’s been an amazing run, and I am so thankful for the support from our viewers, Browns fans, my colleagues, and all who have been a part of the journey. I’m looking forward to spending more time with Cheryl and my daughter, Meghan,” the late reporter said at the time of his retirement. He had tried to continue on as the “Voice of the Browns” but had to step down before the start of the regular season.

“Not a day has gone by when I haven’t paused and been so proud to be ‘The Voice of the Browns,’” the late anchor wrote in a note to Browns fans. “Cheryl (Jimmy’s wife), Meghan (Jimmy’s daughter) and I thank you for all the love, support and prayers during my rough patches. It’s like having a huge family around us. And that’s what makes the Cleveland Browns so special. You do.”