‘Fire Country’ Star Stephanie Arcila Recalls ‘Shock’ of Finding Out About Her Surprise Exit

Fire Country star Stephanie Arcila is getting candid about her exit.

On the heels of the Season 3 finale in April, it was announced that Arcila and Billy Burke will be departing the CBS drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news came as a surprise, as there was nothing indicating that Arcila’s Gabriela Perez was leaving Station 42. She previously told Deadline she got the news that she was no longer going to be a series regular the day Fire Country got renewed for Season 4 back in February. Now, a month after the season finale aired, Arcila spoke to ScreenRant about her surprise exit, saying she “was in shock because I had no idea, and at the same time, this is the industry that we’re in.”

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“This is the nature of our industry,” she continued. “So I also understand and at the same time had peace with it and was also just really grateful that it was while we were filming still so that I could have my goodbyes.”

Gabriela has been through a lot in Season 3, between her breakup with Diego, spiraling after the wedding, and her stalker, not to mention her feelings about Bode, so it would make sense for her to take a step back from everything. As of now, it’s unknown how the series will write her out, but showrunner Tia Napolitano previously said she’s hoping to bring Gabriela back, meaning that the door will be open. When it comes to her story, Arcila just hopes that this won’t be the end.

Pictured: Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“The writers know what they’re doing, and there are things that personally I would’ve loved,” Arcila shared. “I would’ve loved to see her grow into her blooming season and all of that stuff, but I’m sure all of that comes with time as well. And sometimes we do need breaks, and we do need to be on our own away from maybe the people that rigger us.” For now, she has “no idea” what Season 4 will look like for her.

More information on the upcoming season should be revealed in the coming months. A premiere date has not been announced, but Fire Country will be returning this fall. It’s possible fans won’t find out how Gabriela is written out until the premiere airs, but whatever happens, it will be hard to watch without Stephanie Arcila.