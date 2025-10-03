‘Fire Country’: Max Thieriot Teases Bode’s State of Grief After Major Death

Fire Country fans should stock up on tissues.

The recent Season 4 trailer for the CBS firefighter drama revealed that Billy Burke’s Vince Leone will be the one who perishes in the care facility fire.

After Vince, Sharon, and Walter were left in the burning building in the Season 3 finale, fans had been speculating that Vince will be dying in the fire due to Burke’s departure. Now that it’s been confirmed ahead of Season 4’s premiere on Oct. 17, star, executive producer, and co-creator Max Thieriot spoke to TV Insider about how Bode will be dealing with the loss of his father.

“There’s so many different states of grief, and each person, those stages look a little different, especially for somebody who is a recovering addict,” he explained. “The things that he’s already faced in his life, in a way, are sort of compounding, but in a way, he has different mechanisms for himself that he uses to cope with these things because he’s had to. But I think clearly he hasn’t experienced a loss like this probably since [his sister] Riley died, if ever.”

“It’s certainly going to be sitting there pushing him, trying to push him over the edge, which is scary for someone like this. And I think the troubling part is that the way he’s trying to cope with it is he’s trying to put on this face of, ‘I’m OK, everything is OK,’” Thieriot continued. “And as Bode does, he internalizes things when really he desperately needs to be letting it out in some way. And so he’s battling with himself over trying to be the man that his mom needs him to be and that the station needs him to be and his community needs him to be, while inside, there’s a little boy in there that’s really hurt and is really crying inside.”

Additionally, Bode will be “at the edge of not being able to put one foot in front of the other,” Thieriot said. “I think we see him really sort of at his breaking point constantly, but because of that — and this season is really about rising from the ashes and overcoming — his journey will be one that, people always say, ‘You have to get knocked down to get back up.’ And this is really sort of the epitome of that for him. I mean, you can’t really get knocked down any further. And so I think while there will be a lot of that, by the end, we see probably more growth than we’ve ever gotten to experience Bode have in this series.”

Nothing will ever be the same for Bode and everyone else on Fire Country. Fans will want to tune in on Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see how the aftermath affects Edgewater.