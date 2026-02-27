‘Fire Country’: Luke Interrogates Manny About the Events of the Wildfire in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Fire Country is back from its hiatus, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “On the Carpet,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.”

As fans will remember, Fire Country’s midseason finale in December centered on a massive wildfire that saw Cal Fire teaming up with feuding Drake County, and Manny was taking the lead on everything. In the exclusive clip from the midseason premiere, he is being questioned by Luke following the wildfire, and defending all the decisions he made. And it seems like he didn’t walk away unscathed, because Luke couldn’t help but ask about the black eye that Manny is now sporting.

The midseason finale ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Tyler and Bode huddled under a fire shelter in the middle of a burning forest, while Jake and his half-brother Malcolm’s firetruck flipped over. Showrunner Tia Napolitano told PopCulture.com in December that viewers will be living in “suspense on that cliffhanger for a little while when we come back.”

“And as for Jake and Malcolm and Ringo, who we sent over a hill, oof, if those brothers may get out of there, the first thing they did together was nearly die, if they make it out there,” she continued. “And so they’re gonna have to contend with not only are they in each other’s lives, suddenly they’re in each other’s lives in this intense survival way. It’s very propulsive and very intense right from the get-go, and also just exciting and heartwarming, and you’ll just be rooting for our people to get through this.”

Considering how the midseason finale ended, it can be assumed that the midseason premiere will be as intense as ever. What will happen is unknown, but with the way Luke is grilling Manny, it’s possible that not everything ends on a good note. But fans will just have to tune in and see. Check out the sneak peek above, and watch the midseason premiere of Fire Country tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available.