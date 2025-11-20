‘SEAL Team’ Reunion Coming to ‘Fire Country’

Fire Country is setting the scene for a SEAL Team reunion.

TVLine reports that Alona Tal has been cast as Max Thieriot’s potential new love interest.

Tal appeared on all seven seasons of the military drama as Stella, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Thieriot’s Clay Spenser. Tal will have a multi-episode arc on Fire Country as Chloe Mackenzie, Bode’s former high school peer tutor who is now “everyone’s favorite teacher,” according to the character description. Bode and Chloe “harbored secret crushes on each other” back in the day, “but their feelings were never realized and ultimately they lost touch.”

Pictured L to R: Alona Tal as Stella Baxter and Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS

“They’re reunited when Chloe’s son — a troubled teen who reminds Bode of his younger self — catapults into his life,” the description continues. “A warm and intuitive straight-shooter, Chloe initially presents as a gentle soul, but when her child is threatened, she morphs into a fierce mama bear with claws of steel.” As Chloe’s arc continues, she and Bode just might get a second chance at the romance they missed years back.”

Tal’s addition to Fire Country comes on the heels of Stephanie Arcila’s exit as Gabriela Perez in the Season 4 premiere. Right before leaving Edgewater, Gabriela confessed to Bode that she still loved him. But now that Gabriela’s gone and Audrey (Leven Rambin) transferred to a different station, this leaves Bode without a special someone, at least for now.

Pictured L to R: Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser and Alona Tal as Stella. Photo: CBS

Along with SEAL Team, Alona Tal is known for her role as Jo Harvelle on Supernatural, Sonya on Burn Notice, Kayla Craig on Cross, and Ivy Abbott on Truth Be Told. Additional credits include Cane, Prime Minister’s Children, Three Inches, Cult, Hand of God, and the video game Halo: Reach.

Fans of SEAL Team will be happy to see Tal and Thieriot back on screen together, even though they won’t be playing Stella and Clay. Since those two didn’t get the happy ending they deserved due to Fire Country, perhaps Chloe and Bode will be getting one instead. Don’t miss Tal’s debut as Chloe Mackenzie on Friday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. It’s unknown how many episodes Tal will be appearing in, but it will be for multiple episodes. More information on it should be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, all seasons of SEAL Team are streaming on Paramount+.