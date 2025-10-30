‘FBI’: The Team Investigates a Drug Trafficking Crew in Season 8, Episode 6 Exclusive First Look

PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode of FBI.

In “Parental,” airing on Monday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a robbery at a community clinic turns deadly, the team investigates a drug trafficking crew and soon uncovers that the clinic’s doctor may be more involved than they initially thought.”

“Meanwhile, Isobel and her stepdaughter are at odds over a family issue,” the logline continues. Mae Smith wrote the episode, which is directed by Milena Govich. In new photos, Isobel is back out in the field after recovering from the explosion, but from the sounds of the logline, recovery may be the least of her worries now. Fans found out last season that she had a secret husband, Phillip, played by Tom Cavanagh. Now viewers will be getting more of her family, and it’s going to get complicated.

Pictured: Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Already, FBI’s eighth season has proven to be intense and unpredictable. The season opened up with the aftermath of the Season 7 finale cliffhanger, of course, revealing that Isobel survived but was just recovering. Unfortunately, Emily Alabi’s Dani Rhodes did not survive after being shot in the field. It was previously reported that Alabi would be exiting after one season, with Law & Order: SVU star Juliana Aidén Martinez making her debut as Eva Ramos on Monday. So there will be much more to look forward to as the season continues.

Pictured: Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“Eva has a tenacity about her or a ferocity that I really like about her, and we’ll see that in her, for instance, her prosecute in her lawyer or prosecutorial nature,” Martinez told PopCulture.com. “She has this kind of legal mind that’s gonna come into cases, and it’s gonna be really helpful. And we’re gonna see where that comes into play when they’re dealing with criminals or suspects that she has the ability to know the law on top of being able to work out in the field. And so that’s gonna be an interesting dynamic that we see with her.”

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Tune in to Season 8, Episode 6 of FBI, “Parental,” on Monday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. New episodes of the procedural air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes of Watson.