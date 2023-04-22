'National Treasure' Fate for Season 2 Revealed at Disney+

The fate of Disney+'s National Treasure has been revealed, but brace yourselves, it's not good. According to Deadline, the streamer has decided to not move forward with a second season of the adventure series. An expansion of the beloved National Treasure franchise, the series follows Jess, a DREAMer looking for answers about her family. She goes off on an adventure to discover the truth about the past while also saving a lost Pan-American treasure.

National Treasure was initially announced to be in development back in 2020, with Disney giving it the greenlight a year later. While the series was a success when it finally premiered on Disney+ in December 2022, that doesn't seem to be enough. A reason for the cancellation hasn't been provided, but National Treasure joins the likes of Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Turner & Hooch, and others that barely lasted one or two seasons that were canceled.

Also titled National Treasure: Edge of History, it starred Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodriguez, Jake Austin Walker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Lyndon Smith. The original films' producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub, and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley served as executive producers on the series. Even despite having all of them attached to the series, not even they were enough to save it, unfortunately.

With the cancellation of the National Treasure series, the franchise now remains in question. A third film has been discussed for the last decade, with nothing ever coming to fruition. As of now, there is a script for the third movie, but nothing is approved or confirmed, and it's hard to tell now if that will ever happen since the series got the ax after only 10 episodes. However, given the fact that the National Treasure series was even able to happen 15 years after National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets came out, never say never.

Since reboots and revivals are constantly happening these days, it's possible that another series could happen in the future, or better yet, we'll finally get National Treasure 3. It's definitely a disappointment that Disney+ canceled National Treasure, especially since it only lasted a single season, so it didn't really have time to fully spread its wings, in a way. Fingers crossed that the franchise continues in some way, and this won't be the last time we hear of the Gates family.