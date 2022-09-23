'FBI' Season 4 Finale Pulled Due to School Shooting Gets New Air Date

FBI's original Season 4 finale is set to finally air on CBS. The original finale was set to air on May 24, but ended up being pulled in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting iN Texas.

The episode, titled "Prodigal Son," dealt with Agen Jubal Valentine, played by Law & Order alum Jeremy Sisto, and the rest of the FBI team work to prevent a shooting. According to Deadline, a source confirmed that "no mass shooting, of a school or otherwise, is seen" in the episode. However, the series clearly did some changing to the plot points according to the old synopsis, which didn't change for the episode.

EXCLUSIVE: Postponed #FBI Season Finale Set to Air in October — @JeremySisto Previews the 'Heavy Blow' Jubal Will Be Dealt https://t.co/Nh0AAi2v06 @FBICBS — TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 23, 2022

"As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case," the synopsis reads, according to Deadline.

The original airdate for the finale would've come only hours after 19 students and two teachers were slain at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman, an 18-year-old who legally purchased the two rifles used, was also among the casualties. The actions of police on the day have raised questions, keeping the tragedy in people's minds.

Sisto had a thoughtful reaction to news of the postponement when it was announced in May, speaking to TV Line on the decision. "As a parent, you're always weighing what your child or a co-parent thinks is right to our own instincts," Sisto told TV Insider. "Often it is smart to temper your reactions but, when you do, you run the risk of really letting your kid down. To see Jubal, who is constantly making big decisions with life or death consequences, make mistakes in this very different but equally important space makes the character so relatable."

CBS ran a rerun from earlier in season 4, originally dropping in February. The other members of the franchise, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International were unaffected by the episode being pulled and aired their finales as intended.

FBI currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Most Wanted and International following at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET respectively. You can also stream the show on Paramount+.