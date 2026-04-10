‘FBI’: OA and Maggie Craft a Plan With Guest Star Pardis Saremi (Exclusive Clip)

After a week off, FBI is coming back, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip that includes guest star Pardis Saremi.

In “Shahadah,” airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When the body of a VA psychiatrist is found tortured and deceased under a nearby overpass, the team is led to a suspicious religious leader with a substantial online presence.”

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“Meanwhile, OA builds a connection with Special Agent Zara Ushruf (Saremi), who assists on the case,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek, OA meets with Special Agent Ushruf, and as they get to talking and bonding, Maggie comes up behind them. The three go over a plan, with Zara basically being the bait, but she is more than willing. Meanwhile, OA seems to already be pretty smitten by her.

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Could this be the start of something new for OA? He and Gemma broke up in December, so assuming only a few months have passed in the show since then, it’s possible he may not want to start dating again anytime soon. However, just from this clip alone, it’s clear that there’s certainly something forming between them, and that connection is pretty obvious. If not a romantic relationship, this could be the start of a beautiful platonic relationship and working relationship, at first, at least.

There are only a handful of episodes left of FBI’s eighth season and there is no telling what else will go down. Already this season has been a roller coaster, between characters getting killed off, characters in danger, explosions, and much, much more. FBI has been unpredictable, and that is continuing in these final episodes. And it seems like the show isn’t done with throwing out surprises.

Make sure to watch the exclusive clip above from the new episode of FBI, airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Monday will also see Missy Peregrym and Alana De La Garza making the jump to spinoff CIA, so fans will be getting a double dose of Maggie and Isobel. There is much to look forward to as the season continues, and Monday’s episode will be no exception.