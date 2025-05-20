‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Showrunner David Hudgins Previews ‘Extremely Gratifying’ Series Finale (Exclusive)

The series finale of FBI: Most Wanted is upon us, and showrunner David Hudgins told PopCulture.com what’s in store.

In “The Circle Game,” airing on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative group that is planning a domestic terror attack. Also, the team prepares for big changes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it comes to the final case that the Fugitive Task Force will be working on together on-screen, Hudgins said the “story behind the fugitives we are chasing in the finale is current. It was almost eerie to see how ‘ripped from the headlines’ it became.”

Pictured (L-R): Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Susan Misner as Abby Deaver. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

As for the team and where they will end up by the episode’s end, Hudgins shared it’s “not only surprising but also extremely gratifying. Hence the title of the episode.” The series has already been setting up the end for some of the characters, such as Roxy Sternberg’s Sheryll Barnes, who has been offered a job in D.C. Whether or not she’ll take it remains to be seen, but that should be answered in the final episode, along with other questions.

FBI: Most Wanted was surprisingly canceled in March, alongside FBI: International, which is also ending on Tuesday. While it isn’t ideal, Hudgins admitted that they “had time to plan” the finale to make sure the show and characters got proper closure. “There was much discussion in the writers’ room,” he said. “So many good ideas, it was both a pleasure and a challenge to decide which ones to go with.”

Pictured: Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Obviously, it still hurts that Most Wanted is ending, especially since it was doing so well, but it’s comforting knowing that there will be some closure, which is something that a lot of canceled shows don’t get. How things will play out for the Fugitive Task Force will be interesting to see, but fans should prepare themselves for an emotional ride because it will more than likely bring some tears to viewers’ eyes.

Most Wanted’s ending could go in a number of directions, but fans will have to tune in and see what happens with the case and the Fugitive Task Force’s future. The series finale of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the series finale of FBI: International. All Season 6 episodes are streaming on Paramount+.