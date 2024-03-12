'FBI: Most Wanted': Roxy Sternberg Teases 'Life-Changing, Challenging Moment' for Barnes (Exclusive)

The new episode of FBI: Most Wanted is going to be a big one for Roxy Sternberg's Sheryll Barnes. In Season 5, Episode 4, "Hollow," Barnes will struggle to find time to bond with her wife, Charlotte. It will surely spark some tension between the characters, and Sternberg exclusively told PopCulture.com that she thinks Barnes "has been a little bit oblivious as to what the situation has been like at home, that Charlotte has needed her a little bit more than she has been giving her." She continued, "I think she's been focused at work and in denial that things have been simmering. Things come to the surface here, things have been going on behind closed doors. Things come to the surface, and there's a real life-changing, challenging moment that they're going to have to address."

Without revealing too much about what will happen between Barnes and Charlotte, Sternberg did say that it will be affecting the FBI agent both personally and professionally. "So after this episode, Episode 4, the beginning of Episode 5, I wanted to make sure that the next episode, I don't start it bubbly, oblivious again to things going on," Sternberg shared. "So I wanted to make sure that I started that episode not miserable but a little bit uncomfortable and maybe a little bit unprofessional for a moment."

(Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS)

"There was this moment where Remy comes in and says, 'What's going on?" And it's kind of like, 'Okay, but work. Don't forget work.' Now I'm trying to focus at home," Sternberg explained. "Whereas beforehand, I was focusing on my work life so much and now home life has been compromised. It's this kind of little bit confusing for her, and I played that confusion and messiness, which is also fun to play."

It sounds like things will be intense for Barnes and Charlotte in this week's new episode, and how that will go will be something to look forward to. Considering Barnes is an FBI agent, that has to be putting some kind of strain on their relationship. And with kids involved as well, that has to be even harder. Whatever happens, though, the series won't just be brushing over it, and it will be interesting to see this aftermath.

Make sure to tune into the new episode of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday, Mar. 12, to see what goes down between Barnes and Charlotte.