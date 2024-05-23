'FBI: Most Wanted' Ends Season With Big Wedding, and Fans Are Thrilled

Fans spoke their thoughts on the Season 5 finale, which ended with Ray and Cora tying the knot.

By Megan Behnke

The Season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted aired on Tuesday, and it included a long-awaited wedding. In "Powderfinger," Special Agent Ray Cannon tied the knot with Cora Love in a beautiful ceremony. Star Edwin Hodge spoke to PopCulture.com about the wedding and fans are as happy as ever.

It's not uncommon for a season finale to include a wedding, but with a show like FBI: Most Wanted, anything could have happened. Luckily, nothing bad happened, and everyone celebrated and danced the night away. Ray Sr. even surprised his son and daughter-in-law with a second line, which is big for New Orleans culture. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the wholesome finale, very thrilled with how it went.

Everybody Loves a Wedding

fbi-most-wanted-powderfinger-caroline-harris-edwin-hodge-cbs.jpg
One fan shared, "The wedding was the best part of this episode." Another fan wrote, "That has got to be one of the most uncomplicated weddings in tv history."

A Great Season Ender

fbi-most-wanted-powderfinger-cbs.jpg
"Tonight's episode was the perfect way to end the season," one fan said. "Other shows need to take note on how to do a finale. Can't wait til fall for more!!"

It Was Truly a Beautiful Wedding

fbi-most-wanted-powderfinger-ray-cora-cbs.jpg
"Beautiful beautiful wedding congratulations Cora and Ray," one fan expressed. "FBI: Most Wanted was so good, I didnt get a chance to tweet. But that wedding tho, outstanding. Great season finale," another fan said.

Wholesome Finales Are a Must

fbi-most-wanted-powderfinger-cora-ray-cbs.jpg
One fan vocalized, "Awwww we back to wholesome endings? [face holding back tears emoji x2] that was an INCREDIBLE wrap to the season!!! My spirits are beyond lifted right now [clapping hands emoji x2] see you next season Fugitive Task Force [victory hand emoji]." Another reacted, "Ayyeeeee, the BEST finale! FBI: Most Wanted came through! [smiling face with hearts emoji, party popper emoji, clapping hands emoji]."

Some 'Most Wanted' Fans Love the New Orleans Touch

fbi-most-wanted-powderfinger-cbs.jpg
"Ray and Cora's wedding is turning into Mardi Gras [yellow heart emoji, black heart emoji]," one fan wrote. "A taste of Louisiana. Good work, Pops," another fan expressed.

Ray and Cora Finally Get Their Happily Ever After

fbi-most-wanted-cbs-powderfinger.jpg
One fan shared, "Congrats to Ray and Cora!!! Beautiful wedding!!" Another fan wrote, "Beautiful ending [heart hands emoji, red heart emoji x2, wine glass emoji]."

