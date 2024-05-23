'FBI: Most Wanted' Ends Season With Big Wedding, and Fans Are Thrilled
Fans spoke their thoughts on the Season 5 finale, which ended with Ray and Cora tying the knot.
The Season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted aired on Tuesday, and it included a long-awaited wedding. In "Powderfinger," Special Agent Ray Cannon tied the knot with Cora Love in a beautiful ceremony. Star Edwin Hodge spoke to PopCulture.com about the wedding and fans are as happy as ever.
It's not uncommon for a season finale to include a wedding, but with a show like FBI: Most Wanted, anything could have happened. Luckily, nothing bad happened, and everyone celebrated and danced the night away. Ray Sr. even surprised his son and daughter-in-law with a second line, which is big for New Orleans culture. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the wholesome finale, very thrilled with how it went.
Everybody Loves a Wedding
One fan shared, "The wedding was the best part of this episode." Another fan wrote, "That has got to be one of the most uncomplicated weddings in tv history."
A Great Season Ender
"Tonight's episode was the perfect way to end the season," one fan said. "Other shows need to take note on how to do a finale. Can't wait til fall for more!!"
It Was Truly a Beautiful Wedding
"Beautiful beautiful wedding congratulations Cora and Ray," one fan expressed. "FBI: Most Wanted was so good, I didnt get a chance to tweet. But that wedding tho, outstanding. Great season finale," another fan said.
Wholesome Finales Are a Must
One fan vocalized, "Awwww we back to wholesome endings? [face holding back tears emoji x2] that was an INCREDIBLE wrap to the season!!! My spirits are beyond lifted right now [clapping hands emoji x2] see you next season Fugitive Task Force [victory hand emoji]." Another reacted, "Ayyeeeee, the BEST finale! FBI: Most Wanted came through! [smiling face with hearts emoji, party popper emoji, clapping hands emoji]."
Some 'Most Wanted' Fans Love the New Orleans Touch
"Ray and Cora's wedding is turning into Mardi Gras [yellow heart emoji, black heart emoji]," one fan wrote. "A taste of Louisiana. Good work, Pops," another fan expressed.
Ray and Cora Finally Get Their Happily Ever After
One fan shared, "Congrats to Ray and Cora!!! Beautiful wedding!!" Another fan wrote, "Beautiful ending [heart hands emoji, red heart emoji x2, wine glass emoji]."
