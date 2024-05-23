'FBI: Most Wanted' Ends Season With Big Wedding, and Fans Are Thrilled

The Season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted aired on Tuesday, and it included a long-awaited wedding. In "Powderfinger," Special Agent Ray Cannon tied the knot with Cora Love in a beautiful ceremony. Star Edwin Hodge spoke to PopCulture.com about the wedding and fans are as happy as ever.

It's not uncommon for a season finale to include a wedding, but with a show like FBI: Most Wanted, anything could have happened. Luckily, nothing bad happened, and everyone celebrated and danced the night away. Ray Sr. even surprised his son and daughter-in-law with a second line, which is big for New Orleans culture. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the wholesome finale, very thrilled with how it went.