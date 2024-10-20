‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Bosses on Potential Next Crossover

The FBIs are finally back and there could be a crossover coming in the future. While it’s been over a year since the last franchise crossover with all three FBI shows, there have been occasional smaller crossovers. However, it’s possible that another three-way crossover could be coming soon. FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins told TV Insider that the crossover is “something that is always discussed every year, and while we haven’t gotten to the exact place for that yet, it’s always something we try to do, we want to do.”

“They’re very challenging to produce because you’ve got to wrangle three shows, three casts, three crews, but they work all day,” Hudgins continued. “And so yes, we are looking at doing that, but it’s not going to be ’til the spring.” Not surprisingly, there wasn’t a three-way crossover last season, likely due to the strikes and the shortened seasons, but there were some small crossovers.

Pictured (L-R): Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“I see them down the hall, and they’re always asking who’s available,” FBI showrunner Mike Weiss added. “And I’m like, ‘You’ve got their phone numbers.’ I think the great thing about having International is we do have this opportunity for people to find themselves in Portugal or Rome or whatever, which is always a delightful catnip, I think, for the actors. But no, we haven’t yet figured out exactly how much crossing over there’s going to be, but we know we love doing it. And it’s kind of an amazing thing about the Wolf family. I mean, everyone’s fantastic. Everyone is great and collaborative and it’s a really fun thing to be able to do these moments where characters exist in this whole universe that’s bigger than any one show. It’s a treat.”

Since there are some new characters in all three FBI shows since the last three-way crossover, it would be fun to see some new dynamics between the teams and specific members. While it hasn’t exactly been confirmed that another crossover is happening, it does sound like there are some ideas being thrown around. If one does happen, fans shouldn’t expect anything until at least midseason, it sounds like, and closer towards the end of the seasons. The wait would be worth it, though, and before then, there should be at least a few more mini crossovers to look forward to. New episodes of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.