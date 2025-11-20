Fan-Favorite ‘SNL’ Character Is ‘Dead,’ Host Ariana Grande Says

Don’t expect Domingo to return to Saturday Night Live any time soon.

Ariana Grande, who is set to host for a third time on Dec. 20, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the fan-favorite character is “dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s been really busy,” the Wicked: For Good star said when asked by Fallon if Domingo’s coming back for her episode. “I think Domingo is dead.” Fallon added that he heard a rumor that he might be.

Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Sherman, host Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernández as Domingo, Chloe Fineman as Kelsey, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday, October 12, 2024 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Marcello Hernandez originated the character of Domingo last year during Grande’s second hosting gig in support of Wicked. The sketch included bridesmaids recapping the bride’s bachelorette party, set to the tune of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, that also told the tale of a mysterious man named Domingo who may have gotten a little too close to the bride, played by Chloe Fineman. Hernandez’s Domingo then made a surprise appearance at the reception and stole everyone’s hearts.

The sketch went viral, and Hernandez was invited by Carpenter to “be arrested” at one of her concerts, dressed as Domingo. The sketch has made a total of five appearances since it was first done, and was even included during SNL50: The Anniversary Special, with Carpenter in tow and introducing Domingo’s brothers Renaldo and Santiago, played by Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny, respectively. Domingo’s most recent appearance was in October during Carpenter’s hosting debut.

Play video

While fans won’t be able to look forward to another Domingo appearance during Grande’s episode, the “yes, and?” singer expressed her excitement for her return to Studio 8H, and not just because Cher is the musical guest. She praised the current cast, including Ashley Padilla, James Austin Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes, saying she loves “everyone there so much.”

All of the Domingo sketches are currently available to watch on the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel, and the episodes are all streaming on Peacock. It’s possible Domingo will make an appearance in the future, but for now, it seems like he is dead. That might be a good thing, though, because even with the many appearances over the last year, the series hasn’t been able to recreate the magic that the first one had, especially now that Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner, who were part of the sketches, are no longer on the cast.