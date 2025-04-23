Peacock to Remove All Hallmark Movies and Shows Next Week

Peacock subscribers looking for their favorite Hallmark movies on the app will have to look elsewhere quickly. On May 1, the streaming app is scrubbing all Hallmark content.

“SCOOP! If you’ve been streaming Hallmark shows and movies via Peacock, heads up: As of May 1, Peacock and Hallmark will be ending their content sharing arrangement. Shows like THE WAY HOME and WHEN CALLS THE HEART will be leaving, and new movies will not stream next-day. Live feeds gone, too,” X account TVMJo noted.

As for why the content is being removed despite its popularity, Hallmark launched Hallmark+, their own streaming service, last year. The streaming service allows for next-day streaming of its cable content, plus original series only available on the service.

“Hallmark and Peacock have been in business together since 2022, and it was a very fruitful arrangement. Peacock got a ton of great content; Hallmark got access to cord-cutters. But Hallmark is all in on Hallmark+ now. Peacock likely didn’t want to keep paying for content that was on a competitor,” TVMoJo added.

Launched in time for its annual Countdown to Christmas programming, Vulture reported in September 2024 that Hallmark+ launched 18 new movies and six original series, including Hallmark Media’s first-ever Christmas-focused scripted series Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders.

Finding Mr. Christmas, a reality competition series seeking the company’s next leading man was also launched. Season 2 is on the way. A lifestyle show starring Hallmark movie queen Lacey Chabert, Celebrations, also premiered.

Hallmark+ currently has over 600 hours of Christmas-movie content. It’s arguably the biggest catalog from its competitors.

“The linear business is extremely important to us,” says John Matts, chief operating officer of Hallmark Media, said in a statement at the time of the streaming service’s launch. That means no shift to a “next day on Hallmark+” model the way Disney has done with FX, at least not in the foreseeable future. And when Hallmark announces its 2024 slate of Countdown to Christmas movies later this month, Hallmark’s two main linear networks will feature the same number of new movies on their lineup as they did last year, says Lisa Hamilton Daly, content chief at Hallmark Media. Hallmark+ is not designed as a replacement for linear, she argues, but simply “another way for us to find our viewers — people who love Hallmark that are maybe cord-cutters or never had cable.”