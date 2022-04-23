Fan-Favorite 'Grey's Anatomy' Couple to Reprise Their Roles in Season 18 Finale

✖

Despite leaving the series last year, Jesse Williams will return to Grey's Anatomy for the season 18 finale on May 26. He won't be alone, returning alongside Sarah Drew in their roles as Jackson and April, better known to fans as "Japril." The couple reunited during Williams' final episode, as Jackson Avery heads off to Boston for new opportunities and Drew's April Kepner agrees to follow along to keep his daughter close to him.

Williams made two other appearances on Grey's Anatomy last season, including the season finale, while Drew will be appearing for her first time since that reunion episode. According to Deadline, Williams was always open for a guest return if the timing worked out.

"You know, I can't be sure, but I think it's possible," Williams told the outlet. "Yeah, I think it's totally possible. I think it's totally possible. You never know how things will shake out. There's a lot of other factors at play, including schedules and stuff, but I love the idea of keeping that option open." Drew has also expressed a willingness to return.

The actor also shared his hopes for his character's relationship with April after taking their connection cross-country to Boston. "I think it's pretty possible that he rekindles a romantic connection to his ex-wife, they're damn good together," he told the outlet. "[But] most importantly what he needs from that is friendship and kindness, and patience, and understanding, and I think that he will get that with her and be able to share and give and reciprocate it as well."

Williams' true destination after Grey's was the Broadway stage, making his debut in the revival of Take Me Out. He also has roles in the upcoming Secret Headquarters and the romantic series Your Place or Mine on Hulu alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The pair of former castmembers returning for the season 18 finale is only the latest in a long line of stars showing up after their initial exits. Season 17 featured a slew of cameos from departed stats, including Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, T.R. Knight, while season 18 has seen former star Kate Walsh pop back up for several episodes.