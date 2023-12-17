'Family Matters' Star Arrested, Remains Behind Bars Ahead of Holidays

Family Matters alum Darius McCrary has been arrested just in time for the holidays. TMZ reports that the actor who portrayed Eddie Winslow on the beloved TGIF sitcom failed to pay child support. The father of three was arrested just after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 on a felony count. Court documents obtained by the outlet state that as of Mar. 12, 2019, McCrary had an outstanding arrearage of $52,788.04.

Although the actor and rapper plead not guilty at his arraignment, he is still behind bars. The judge set his bond at $13,197.01, and is monitored via GPS. McCrary was previously arrested in 2015 for failing to pay child support. He then paid around $5,500 in back support. To add on to that, McCrary claimed two years later, he only made $500 the previous year, making him unable to contribute child support. In 2018, he was charged with child endangerment after dislocating his daughter's arm.

Darius McCrary and Tammy Brawner tied the knot in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2019. It was a long wait to finalize it after a long two-year battle that included terms of child support. McCrary was set to pay Brawner $1,366 per month, which he reportedly has failed to do. With Christmas being in less than 10 days, it's unclear if he will have to spend the holiday behind bars, but as of now, he has yet to be released.

McCrary is best known as Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, the oldest child of Carl and Harriette Winslow. He made his film debut in the 1987 comedy Big Shots and landed Family Matters just two years later. He is also known for Transformers, The Young and the Restless, Saw VI, Committed, Anger Management, The Leftovers, and Monogamy, among others. His most recent role was the Tubi movie Sebastian, which is currently streaming for free.

The rapper was married two times prior to Bawner, but it seems like he only shares children with her. Not much more is known about McCrary's time in jail, nor whether or not if he will be granted furlough at the very least if he isn't released prior to Christmas. McCrary hasn't been in too many projects in recent years, and especially with the actors' strike, it likely hasn't been easy on him. However, that doesn't give him an excuse, even with the holidays.