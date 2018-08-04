‘Family Matters’ Star Alleges Sexual Misconduct as a Child Actor

Darius McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on Family Matters as a child actor, said he was “inappropriately” touched by a Hollywood executive. However, wouldn’t give any more details or say when it happened.

“I was inappropriately touched by a Hollywood executive and I’m not gonna tell on nobody,” the 41-year-old told TMZ as he was leaving the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills this week.

The cameraman told McCrary he didn’t have to name names, but still asked when this allegedly happened to him.

“It just happened when I was a young man,” McCrary replied.

“Did this happen on the show Family Matters?” the cameraman asked.

“I’m not gonna say, but that’s what it is,” McCrary said before questioning the motives of others who have come forward with their own stories of sexual misconduct. “See, I’m not thirsty, so I ain’t got to tell you my business because I’m not thirsty.”

McCrary’s comments were met with a backlash on social media, who saw it as insulting to others who have publicly discussed their own experiences with sexual harassment.

Wow Darius McCrary says he was inappropriately touched as a child by an exec but is “not gon’ tell on nobody because I’m not thirsty” …such a disappointing thing to hear. Wtf — Tragic Mulatte (@iTerryTommy) November 10, 2017



1.) Darius McCrary OF ALL PEOPLE should not be denying any thirst of attention…to TMZ. — Shannon Miller (@Phunky_Brewster) November 10, 2017



@DariusMccrary A victim of sexual abuse, is shaming other victims of sexual abuse, accusing them of being “thirsty”. What a disgrace! — SpiritualNubian (@NubianQueenIAm) November 10, 2017



@DariusMccrary Btw thanks for allowing your abuser to victimize other children because you don’t wanna look “thirsty” . Unbelievable!!! — SpiritualNubian (@NubianQueenIAm) November 10, 2017



Darius McCrary is that person on FB who’ll post a selfie from a hospital bed, but intentionally don’t say why they’re there for attention. #Thirsty — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) November 10, 2017



McCrary’s comments come after several men accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct when they were in their teens. Former child actor Corey Feldman is also raising money to make a documentary about child sex abuse in Hollywood.

McCrary was 13 years old when he first played Eddie Winslow on Family Matters, which ran from 1989 to 1998. He also voiced the character Jazz in Transformers and had a role on The Young and the Restless. He now has a recurring role on Fox’s Star.