‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson ‘Ready’ For Reboot: ‘People Still Love That Show Very Much’

Family Matters star and patriarch, Reginald VelJohnson says he is “ready” for a reboot of the classic ’90s sitcom, adding how he knows “people still love that show very much.” VelJohnson recently sat down with PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com and opened up about the iconinc series, telling the outlet that he still gets asked about it by fans.

“They still do, you know there’s … recently on the internet, they were talking about re-booting the Family Matters and Perfect Strangers whole thing, so that was kind of interesting,” he said. “People now and then still remember me from that, they meet you and every time I go to the store market, someone always says, ‘Hey, are you that guy from Family Matters?’ So, people still love that show very much and if it comes back I’ll be ready. It was a wonderful time for me.”

“I didn’t realize it was going to last that long, and I did it, and people seem to love it. It would be nice to do a sequel or something to it you know? I think people would enjoy that,” he added.

Regarding the reboot or revival rumors, VelJohnson is all in and ready to do it whenever and however.

“Whatever they wanted me to do, I’d be involved in man,” he exclaimed. “I am so excited that people are still lovin’ the stuff, the work that I … that’s been done and want it to come back. I would be immediately involved. I’m so happy that people are responding to what I did years ago and whatnot and they’re responding, you know? I love it man. Family Matters, I would love to do a reboot of that show. It would be exciting.”

Often referred to as “The Steve Urkel Show” by viewers, Family Matters premiered in late 1989 and ran until 1997. For nine hilarious seasons, it brought Urkel and his inadvertent mayhem to fans, but sacrificed the Winslow family’s collective sanity along the way.

The show ended with Urkel and Laura Winslow, who he had been fawning after since Season 1, finally getting engaged. A revival of the series that picks up with the Winslow family after more than two decades does seem like something that TV audiences would enjoy, based on the response to revivals of shows such as Full House, Will & Grace, and Roseanne.

It was recently announced that Family Matters — as well as other classic sitcoms such as Step By Step, Perfect Strangers, Full House, and Hanging With Mr. Cooper — will be moving to the new WarnerMedia new streaming service, HBO Max. Currently, the series is available for Hulu subscribers to stream anytime.