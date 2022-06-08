'Family Guy' Season 21 Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Fans of Family Guy rejoice! The cartoon sitcom appears to be in no danger of slowing down anytime soon, thanks to the enormous fanbase that still surrounds the show and the full support of its parent network. Fox announced the return of its "Animation Domination" slate of adult-oriented cartoons on June 6, and Season 21 of the long-running Seth MacFarlane comedy was among them. The popular program will return on September 25 with new episodes into 2023.

Family Guy has been on the air since 1999 and is considered one of the most influential American animated series, alongside South Park and The Simpsons. It has become a favorite among viewers for its outrageous humor and irreverent pop culture commentary.

The specifics of what Season 21 of Family Guy will include are sparse. Still, considering that the show has retained the same unique identity for so long and has barely changed its formula, the fundamentals are likely to remain the same. The dysfunctional Griffin family is expected to be the focus of the new episodes, with wacky patriarch Peter (voiced, along with Stewie and Brian, by MacFarlane), his devoted, if beleaguered wife Lois (Alex Borstein), inexplicably mistreated daughter Meg (Mila Kunis), naive son Chris (Seth Green), mischievous baby Stewie, and intellectual, incredibly pretentious talking dog, Brian. There is no indication that any of the main characters' voice actors will be leaving the cast.

In February, Borstein told PopCulture.com that she saw no reason for Family Guy to end as long as the writing continues to be funny."It's insane, right? I was 15 when we started," Borstein joked when asked if she would ever leave the show. "I love those people, I love that character," she said of the show. "As long as the writers are able to come up with stories that in some way are fresh and interesting. Every time I read a script, I laugh out loud. So, that's my measure. My barometer is, if I'm still laughing when I receive a script, then it's still a pleasure to do."

Additionally, the show's behind-the-scenes talent seems to remain largely unchanged. According to Deadline, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn confirmed that series creator and executive producer Seth MacFarlane would continue to oversee the Fox program for its 21st season. Family Guy airs Sundays on Fox at 9:30 p.m. EST/8:30 CST.