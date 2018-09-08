2018 Fall TV: Top 10 Most Anticipated New Shows

Fall is a beautiful time of year and we don’t just mean the colorful leaves.

This is a time when just about everything turns into a pumpkin spice latte, football takes over the minds of fans everywhere and the smell of a bonfire is a permanent scent on everyone’s clothes.

This is also a time of year for new entertainment. There are a number of new shows about to grace TVs everywhere and we’re here to give you a head start on which ones to press record on!

Scroll down to see our rankings of the 10 most anticipated new TV shows this season.

10 | The Cool Kids

The Cool Kids is the epitome of the term “age ain’t nothin’ but a number.” This new comedy airing on Fox shows how a group of friends living in a retirement community aren’t letting age get in the way of living their best life and they’re breaking all of the rules. Those daredevils. They may be growing old, but they’re certainly not growing up. First episode airs Friday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

9 | The Fix

Marcia Clark, lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, co-writes and executive produces ABC’s new legal drama The Fix. Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) flees after her career is derailed when losing a case against an A-list actor for double-murder. Eight years later, she’s called back into the DA’s office for round two. ABC has not announced the show’s air date but it’s expected to premiere in the 2018-2019 season.

8 | God Friended Me

Is God on the book of faces? Yes, according to God Friended Me. A straightforward atheist, Miles Finer (Brandon Michael Hall) receives a Facebook friend request from God, then next thing you know, a string of unusual but intertwined events take place. Little does Finer know, but he’s being set up to change for the better the lives of individuals he hasn’t met yet. You can catch the first episode Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

7 | Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. is back! This action-packed drama will have you at aloha and because we couldn’t get enough of this show in the 1980s. Former Navy SEAL, Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) puts his military skills to use when becoming a private investigator on the island of Hawaii after returning from Afghanistan. This modern take on the old classic will premiere Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

6 | Murphy Brown

Murphy Brown and the FYI crew are back and taking on “Fake News” one story at a time — except their biggest challenge now is 21st century technology. The show’s initial 10-year run ended in 1998 and will make its return Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 ET on CBS. The show’s creator, Diane English, says the show revival will dive right in and address current events, including the #MeToo movement.

5 | FBI

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be an FBI agent? Look no further than FBI. Dick Wolf, Emmy award winner and creator behind the Law and Order franchise, is behind the new crime drama. When first class agents bring their expertise and intellect to the fourfront, they’ll take on some of the worlds largest criminals. Take a peek inside New York’s Federal Bureau of Investigation starting Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

4 | Single Parents

The ensemble comedy Single Parents features a group of, well, single parents representing the struggles they deal with raising their children. This show brings the term “the struggle is real” to a whole new level. Parents, just know, you’re not alone. You can check out how each family will manage raising their kids, all while maintaining some sort of adult life, Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

3 | Manifest

This is just wild! Get on a plane and when you land, you just jumped five years into the future. Not only that, but your friends and family are under the impression you’re dead, so they have moved on with their lives and now you have to pick up the pieces. Whoa! From Once Upon A Time’s, Josh Dallas, NBC’s new mystery thriller Manifest is a story of just that and will have you scratching your head. It debuts Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

2 | I Feel Bad

Any parents feeling guilty for the silliest things? Like, taking time for yourself or running a little late to soccer practice because your schedule is overbooked? Or not making dinner because you forgot to go to the grocery store so instead you buy takeout? Here’s a show for you. Based on the book Feel Bad; All Day, Everyday, about Everything, a mother trying to have it all is the basis for the new comedy I Feel Bad. It premieres Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

1 | A Million Little Things

Go ahead and get out your tissue boxes because you’ll need them. A Million Little Things shows the power of friendship and all the in-betweens. A group of friends who manage the waves of life separately are come back together over a sudden death in their circle. What they struggle with next is to find a reason for this circumstance. If you’re a fan of This Is Us, you’re going to like this one. Catch the premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.