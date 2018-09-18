Fall TV 2018: All the Premiere Dates

September means the return of football and the fall TV season — including new shows and the return of our favorites, picking up where they left off.

Premiere week for Fall TV 2018 officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24, a week after the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air on NBC.

But some shows might debut before then and others afterwards, most shows will have started their new seasons by Sunday, Sept. 30.

Scroll on for a look at all the fall TV 2018 premiere dates. All times Eastern.

Sept. 18-23

Sept. 18:

Total Divas – Season 8 (E!)

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold (Viceland)

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Sept. 19:

Bug Bites (Food Network)

Sept. 20:

GMA Day (ABC)

Dead Lucky (Sundance Now)

Sept. 21:

The Good Cop (Netflix)

Maniac (Netflix)

Dragon Pilot (Netflix)

Pete the Cat (Amazon Prime)

Sept. 23:

9-1-1 – Season 2 (Fox)

Monday, Sept. 24

NBC and CBS are kicking their seasons off with their two biggest shows. The peacock is starting with The Voice, while CBS gives The Big Bang Theory a special Monday premiere. NBC also gave the high-concept series Manifest the coveted post-Voice slot.

NBC

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Manifest (New Series)

CBS

8 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory

8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon

9 p.m.: Magnum, P.I. (New Series)

10 p.m.: Bull

ABC

8 p.m.: Dancing With The Stars

10 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Fox

8 p.m.: The Resident

9 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Regular Time)

Other Shows:

Halloween Baking Championship – Season 4 (Food Network)

Ackley Bridge – Season 2 (Acorn)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Sept. 25 sees two big shows returning. This Is Us is back in the 9 p.m. Tuesday timeslot it has owned since season one. NBC is hoping enough This Is Us fans stick around for its new medical drama, New Amsterdam.

CBS also brings back NCIS, which serves as the lead-in for the new crime drama FBI.

NBC

8 p.m.: The Voice

9 p.m.: This Is Us

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam (New Series)

CBS

8 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.: FBI (New Series)

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans

Fox

8 p.m.: The Gifted

9 p.m.: Lethal Weapon

Other Shows:

Mr Inbetween (FX)

Life Below Zero – Season 11 (National Geographic Channel)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Sept. 26 sees NBC’s all-Chicago lineup make its debut. Previously, the Dick Wolf-produced shows were all on different nights, but NBC opted to try something new this season.

NBC

8 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

CBS

8 p.m.: Survivor (90-minute season premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (90-minute season finale)

ABC

8 p.m.: The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m.: American Housewife

9 p.m.: Modern Family

9:30 p.m.: Single Parents (New Series)

10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (New Series)

Fox

8 p.m.: Empire

9 p.m.: Star

Other Shows:

South Park – Season 22 (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 27

Since CBS does not have Thursday Night Football, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon will quickly move over to their regular timeslots on Sept. 27. The revived Murphy Brown will also debut that night.

NBC

8 p.m. The Good Place (one hour season premiere)

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU (two-hour season premiere)

CBS

8 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (regular time period premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon (regular time period premiere)

9 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: Murphy Brown (series revival)

10 p.m.: SWAT

ABC

8 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour special)

10 p.m.: How To Get Away With Murder

Fox

7:30 p.m.: Thursday Night Football

Other Shows:

The Best Thing I Ever Ate – Season 9 (Cooking Channel)

Friday, Sept. 28

While NBC’s Friday shows do not debut until October, CBS’ familiar lineup is back on Sept. 28.

NBC

10 p.m.: Dateline NBC

CBS

8 p.m.: MacGyver

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Fox

8 p.m.: Last Man Standing (Revival)

8:30 p.m.: The Cool Kids (New Series)

9 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen

Other Shows:

Chef’s Table – Season 5 (Netflix)

Sept. 29-30

Saturday, Sept. 29

CBS

8 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday (crime procedural repeat)

9 p.m.: 48 Hours (2-hour season premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 30

CBS’ new drama God Friended Me, about an atheist who is friended by God on social media, debuts on Sept. 30 between 60 Minutes and NCIS: LA.

CBS (Times may be delayed due to football coverage.)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: God Friended Me (New Series)

9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

ABC

7 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

Fox

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9 p.m.: Family Guy

9:30 p.m.: Rel (Regular Time)

Other Shows:

Poldark – Season 4 (PBS)

Halloween Wars – Season 8 (Food Network)

Monday, Oct. 1

With The Big Bang Theory quickly moved to its regular Thursday slot, CBS will unveil its regular Monday schedule with the new sitcoms The Neighborhood and Happy Together.

It is surprising that The Neighborhood is premiering so soon, since the show was completely recast before airing. Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs now star in the series with Cedric the Entertainer.

CBS

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (New Series)

8:30 p.m.: Happy Together (New Series)

9 p.m.: Magnum, P.I.

10 p.m.: Bull

Oct. 3-4

Wednesday, Oct. 3

CBS

8 p.m.: Survivor (regular one-hour timeslot)

9 p.m.: SEAL Team

10 p.m. Criminal Minds

Thursday, Oct. 4

On Oct. 4, NBC’s regular Thursday schedule comes together. It includes only one new sitcom, I Feel Bad, which counts Amy Poehler as a producer.

NBC

8 p.m.: Superstore

8: 30 p.m.: The Good Place (regular half-hour timeslot)

9 p.m.: Will & Grace

9:30 p.m.: I Feel Bad (New Series)

10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

ABC

9 p.m.: Station 19

Oct. 5-7

Friday, Oct. 5

The Man in the High Castle – Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Saturday, Oct. 6

CBS

8 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday (crime procedural repeat)

9 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday (crime procedural repeat)

10 p.m.: 48 Hours (regular one-hour timeslot)

Other Shows:

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 6 (Nat Geo Wild)

Sunday, Oct. 7

Madam Secretary returns on Oct. 7. However, Sunday nights are often delayed on CBS if the network carries a later afternoon NFL game.

CBS

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (regular timeslot debut)

8 p.m.: God Friended Me (regular timeslot debut)

9 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (regular timeslot debut)

10 p.m.: Madam Secretary

ABC

8 p.m.: Dancing With The Stars: Juniors (New Series)

10 p.m.: Shark Tank

Other Shows:

The Walking Dead – Season 9 (AMC)

Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel)

Oct. 8-15

Several networks will have debuts staggered throughout October and through the rest of the fall. The CW does not usually start its season until late October to avoid getting lost in the attention focused on the big four.



Oct. 9:

The Flash – Season 5 (The CW)

Black Lightning – Season 2 (The CW)

Oct. 10:

Riverdale – Season 3 (The CW)

All American (The CW)

Oct. 11:

Supernatural – Season 14 (The CW)

Oct. 12:

Blindspot – Season 4 (NBC)

Dynasty – Season 2 (The CW)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 4 (The CW)

The Romanoffs (Amazon Prime)

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

Coop and Cami Ask the World (Disney Channel)

Fish My City with Mike Iaconelli (Nat Geo Wild)

Oct. 14:

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

Supergirl – Season 4 (The CW)

Charmed (The CW)

Camping (HBO)

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC)

Oct. 15:

Arrow – Season 5 (The CW)

Oct. 16-31

Oct. 16:

The Conners (ABC)

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

Black-ish – Season 5 (ABC)

Splitting Up Together – Season 2 (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Oct. 19:

Lore – Season 2 (Amazon Prime)

Oct. 21:

Wolf Creek – Season 2 (Pop)

Oct. 22:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 4 (The CW)

Oct. 25:

Legacies (The CW)

Deutschland 86 – Season 2 (Sundance TV)

Oct. 26:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Castlevania – Season 2 (Netflix)

Oct. 28:

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)

Oct. 31:

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access; moves to Thursdays on Nov. 8)

November and December

Nov. 4:

Outlander – Season 4 (Starz)

Nov. 7:

Clique (Pop TV)

Nov. 12:

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson – Season 4 (National Geographic Channel)

Nov. 16:

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI (Showtime)

Nov. 17:

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (Sundance TV)

Nov. 19, 20 and 21:

The Little Drummer Girl – new three-night miniseries (AMC)

Nov. 28:

Vikings – Season 5B (History)

Dec. 5:

Deal or No Deal (CNBC)

Dec. 21:

Marvel’s Runaways – Season 2 (Hulu)