2018 Fall TV: Fox All New Shows

Fox is looking to put up some big numbers in the 2018 Fall TV season with Thursday Night Football in its lineup and a crop of new shows set to premiere starting in September.

The network’s new shows include the revival of Last Man Standing, a pair of new comedies, a television adaptation of a widly-popular novel series and a new legal procedural with a unique twist.

Check out the new shows Fox has in store and when they’ll premiere below.

Last Man Standing

The multi-camera comedy starring Tim Allen had a six-season run of 130 episodes on ABC from 2011-17. Allen revealed Fox had picked up the show for a new season on Fox in early May, and has been promoting it on social media ever since.

“I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show,” he wrote in a statement shortly after the news broke. “And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on Fridays and premiere on Sept. 28.

The Cool Kids

Created by Charlie Day and written by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia scribe Paul Fruchbom, The Cool Kids stars David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan and Martin Mull as three friends living in a retirement community who have their routine’s thrown out of whack when newcomer Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) arrives.

The show premieres on Sept. 28 and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rel

Lil Rel Howery stars in a new sitcom centered around a man trying to find a new life in Southern Chicago after discovering his wife was having an affair with his barber.

The show will premiere on Sept. 9 and air at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sundays.

The Passage

Based on the novel trilogy by Justin Cronin, The Passage features Mark-Paul Gosselaar as a federal agent tasked with protecting a 10-year-old girl from a government agency looking to use her as a test subject for a new creation that could either destroy the world or be a cure to all disease.

The cast includes Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Proven Innocent

Proven Innocent features a team of lawyers who run a wrongful-conviction practice led by Rachelle LeFevre’s Madeline Scott, who herself was once wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Alongside LeFevre in the cast is Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith and Kelsey Grammer.

The show will premiere in early 2019.

Untitled Katie Holmes Project

Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes is making her return to television this fall starring in an untitled FBI pilot made by former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Person of Interest writer Melissa Scrivner-Love.

The show, formally titled Mrs. Otis Regrets, stars Holmes as FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis who has to balance fighting domestic terrorism with the fallout from having an affair with a high-ranking general.

The cast includes James Tupper, Ian Harding, Christian Camargo, Rose Rollins and Morgan Bastin.

Bless This Mess

Starring, directed and written by Lake Bell, Bless This Mess centers around a newlywed couple who decide to leave the big city for the simple life in Nebraska.

The cast includes Dax Shepard as Bell’s husband, Pam Grier, JT Neal and Christina Offley.

Dan The Weatherman

While it hasn’t been picked up for series, the single-camera comedy Dan The Weatherman remains alive as Fox looks to retool certain aspects of the show.

The show features Thomas Lennon as a fired weatherman looking for a new career. Ashley Williams originally starred as his wife in the pilot, but was replaced by JoAnna Garcia Swisher in early June. Child actor Jack Stanton will star as the couple’s young son.